Minister: Scholarship investment must convert to jobs

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): The Ministry of Education is collaborating with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to build clearer employment pathways for Caymanian graduates returning home. The minister has said the investment that the Cayman Islands Government has made in scholarships should translate to young Caymanians joining the workforce.

Education Council Scholarship recipients preparing to enter the job market are being urged to register with WORC to access vacancies as well as training options that can help them transition into work.

“The improvements we have made to scholarships over the past two years must be matched with Caymanians returning to take up their place within the local economy,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a release, as she encouraged all local students to take advantage of the services that WORC has to offer in connecting them to employment.

“Our youth are the future leaders of these Cayman Islands. So I welcome partnerships such as these that empower our young people to become productive members of the workforce, actively contributing to nation-building and economic development,” she added.

The government is currently spending more than CI$10 million per year on local and overseas scholarships, according to the 2022-2023 budget. Local undergraduates studying overseas receive up to $30,000 each year for up to four years of studies.

Overseas postgraduate studies are funded up to $35,000 per annum for up to two years for master’s degrees and up to three years for PhDs. In his budget address, Saunders said this would help over 2,500 students each year.

Nicole Thompson, the acting manager of the ministry’s Scholarship Secretariat Unit, said it provides students with extensive career guidance.

“We are continuously searching for new ways to enhance our support to our students,” she said. “WORC has a programme to assist Caymanian job seekers in pursuing jobs and preparing for future careers. We encourage our graduates to register with them and take advantage of an opportunity to further develop their skillset and to connect with potential employers.”