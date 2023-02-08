Minister: Scholarship investment must convert to jobs
(CNS): The Ministry of Education is collaborating with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to build clearer employment pathways for Caymanian graduates returning home. The minister has said the investment that the Cayman Islands Government has made in scholarships should translate to young Caymanians joining the workforce.
Education Council Scholarship recipients preparing to enter the job market are being urged to register with WORC to access vacancies as well as training options that can help them transition into work.
“The improvements we have made to scholarships over the past two years must be matched with Caymanians returning to take up their place within the local economy,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a release, as she encouraged all local students to take advantage of the services that WORC has to offer in connecting them to employment.
“Our youth are the future leaders of these Cayman Islands. So I welcome partnerships such as these that empower our young people to become productive members of the workforce, actively contributing to nation-building and economic development,” she added.
The government is currently spending more than CI$10 million per year on local and overseas scholarships, according to the 2022-2023 budget. Local undergraduates studying overseas receive up to $30,000 each year for up to four years of studies.
Overseas postgraduate studies are funded up to $35,000 per annum for up to two years for master’s degrees and up to three years for PhDs. In his budget address, Saunders said this would help over 2,500 students each year.
Nicole Thompson, the acting manager of the ministry’s Scholarship Secretariat Unit, said it provides students with extensive career guidance.
“We are continuously searching for new ways to enhance our support to our students,” she said. “WORC has a programme to assist Caymanian job seekers in pursuing jobs and preparing for future careers. We encourage our graduates to register with them and take advantage of an opportunity to further develop their skillset and to connect with potential employers.”
Jobseekers can register via the WORC website and can learn more about the Ministry of Education’s scholarship programmes here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
must be mad! give kids opportunity to spread wings! not be demanded to work for underpaid low wage govt jobs as they did to me in the 90’s…
So how does rubber stamping every financial service permit for last decade help convert scholarships to jobs. WORC does nothing in relation to supervision of immigration laws and allows the same obscure position requirements that companies tried decades ago. They even use aptitude tests so you may be a qualified Caymanian but you still need to compete with permit holders and the rest of the world. You can blame Sir Sellout-alot, Sleepy Roy, and now Saunders. The latter actually begged industry to give Caymanians equal opportunity..not demand priority consistent with immigration laws….and he wants employers to have security of retention of permit holders…seemingly without regard to Caymanians looking for positions or promotions. What a bunch of weak stupid men ave been running this country for the last decade.
It is about time she stands up or may I say sit down and open her mouth on this crucial matter.
Tertiary graduates not being able to find work both in the public and private sectors is nothing new. However, it is about time the Minister start doing something about it.
The brain drain is increasing and it should not be the case.
CIG provides the scholarships, the graduates comes home and in search of jobs are often told:
1. You have no or little experience for this position.
2. You are over or under qualified for the position. Or
3. There is no job for you at the moment.
Then the graduate applies for jobs overseas and get them. Even though the outcome in the end is favourable for the graduate, why on earth should these graduates have to relocate especially when many prefer to be employed in their own country?
Also child of Cayman status millionaires granted scholarship for UK university…
Friends in high places is all you need.
great soundbite regarding a problem that does not exist…
yawn…..if you are good enough and show the right attitude, you will be fine. nothing more to be said or done.
Children of CI Government employees need only apply.
what a lie