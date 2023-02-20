Minister confirms EWA will pave way for development
(CNS): Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads, has said that new development along the controversial East-West Arterial Road expansion is inevitable and the government will need to rezone the adjacent parcels so it can control the type of development that happens there. While claiming that the road project will only impact 1% of what he said was the 8,500 acres of Central Mangrove Wetlands, he made it clear during a radio appearance that it would pave the way for much more destruction of that habitat.
Ebanks justified what he accepted could be “an open market for development” on the basis that there is already a lot of development going on around the area “right now” and it was the only place where land was available, and that development would continue to happen “whether the road goes in or not”.
As a guest on For the Record, Radio Cayman’s talk show, on Friday, Ebanks confirmed his full commitment to building the road and said he wanted the scientists to get the environmental impact assessment done as quickly as possible.
Despite the claims by the government that the road will reduce congestion, the minister said people should not look at it as solving the traffic problems but that it was “a second alternative” or an “extra option” to move from A to B when there is a collision or natural disaster and in general to give commuters an extra hour in bed.
Dismissing concerns about the destruction of critical mangrove habitat and flooding of residential areas, Ebanks said he had received information last week that the road would only take up 1% of the land and only 49% of that was actually mangroves. The minister also claimed that research and clearing had already been done along the route, as he urged people to get on board with the project.
However, just a few moments later he confirmed concerns that the untouched habitat in the CMW would become an open market for the developers, which would multiply the destruction, and said he had spoken with the premier about the need to zone the land along the proposed route.
“What we need to do… is start to re-zone the properties along that route where the highway is going so we can control the type of development that will happen along that particular road,” Ebanks said. “We hear… the arguments and the people’s cries about the cost of land and the land shortage… to build on. This is something we really need to do, how we can start to re-zone certain properties.”
Ebanks said it would have been better if the government had been able to buy up the land and control a green corridor. But he said officials could not stop people who wanted to develop their private land alongside the road. “There is going to be development happening no matter what happens,” he stated.
The minister confirmed that the National Roads Authority is working to resolve the bottleneck at Grand Harbour which is a major cause of the congestion, compounding the sheer weight of traffic now on Grand Cayman.
Mitgate loss of wetlands and limit development by building the road on pylons then development could only happen around exits and entrances, rather than the entire length. Of course this might be too sensible, sustainable and cause certain landowners to lose out on their greedy plans and ulterior motives, so it will probably never happen.
P.A.C.T. Of B…S…
flip-flopping beyond belief and grasping at straws too…..train wreck of an interview.
“Despite the claims by the government that the road will reduce congestion, the minister said people should not look at it as solving the traffic problems but that it was “a second alternative” or an “extra option” to move from A to B when there is a collision or natural disaster and in general to give commuters an extra hour in bed.”
So this won’t solve the traffic problems (obviously), but I’ll somehow still get an additional hour in bed? Truly some magicians in our government…
The road is proceeding whether we like it or not guys and gals. And just as a forewarning, this will happen in true CIG fashion as well. Double the price and double the time, with half the functionality promised and a lot of pockets getting lined.
Maybe after this is done in a decade or 2 we can finally look at solutions that may actually work like: a) Busses for all schools b) Alternating WFH schedules c) Islandwide flexi-time for work d) Bigger busses/trams with a consistent schedule. Just to name a few.
Just STOP already. We don’t want any more development.
Minister Ebanks what part of the argument that our current infrastructure cannot support more development did you not get? It like when your organs start to fail when your body goes through a massive increase in weight. This analogy should be familiar So please take heed instead of ignoring the Premier’s mandate.
Voters need to recall that bad ideas can be put to a stop with a Petition from 25%. This is one of those things, like the Port, and also Cargo that needs to stop.
To many pork pies!