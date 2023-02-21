Minimum wage report expected end of June

MWAC Committee 2023: (back L-R) Ralston Henry, Adolphus Laidlow, Stafford Berry, Steve McIntosh, and Dan DeFinis, (second row L-R) Dennis Caum, Shomari Scott, Mahreen Nabi, Monina Thompson, Shan Whittaker, (front L-R) Philip Jackson, Deputy Chair Tonicia Williams, Chairman Lemuel Hurlston, Herbert Crawford, Lydia Myrie, and Wendy Moore. Missing is Cathrine Welds. (Click to enlarge)

(CNS): It is almost seven years since a national minimum wage of CI$6 per hour was introduced in the Cayman Islands when inflation was running at -2.8%. Since then, that basic rate has not been increased, despite the runaway inflation over recent years. The newly formed Minimum Wage Advisory Committee held its first meeting just over three weeks ago to begin discussions on the adequacy of that rate but a report is not expected to go to Cabinet until at least the end of June.

Lemuel Hurlston, who chaired the original committee chair that recommended the CI$6 wage back in 2015 based on a very different set of circumstances, is once again leading a cross-section of representatives who are expected to make recommendations to increase the amount.

The committee includes people from various local associations representing both employees and employers, as well as representatives from civil society, with support from the Ministry of Border Control & Labour, the Economics & Statistics Office (ESO) and the Department of Labour & Pensions (DLP).

The committee, which is now meeting weekly, will investigate the impact of a new minimum wage at various points as well as whether the country should establish various minimum wages for specific industries, sectors or age groups.

In a press release from the government Monday, Hurlston said the minimum wage rate affects everyone. “As we meet weekly over the coming months, by looking at current and future factors that it may affect and through advice from independent consultants, we hope to be able to advise the Cayman Islands on a way forward in determining a new minimum,” he said.

The committee will be advising the public of opportunities for engagement as meetings progress, officials said.