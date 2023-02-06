Man critically injured during bar room violence

(CNS): One man is currently in hospital in critical condition after he was seriously assaulted during a spate of violence at a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue, at the weekend. CNS understands that a fight occurred around 2am on Saturday at the Sol y Luna bar, where a number of men were believed to have been fighting. When police arrived they found that the injured man had received a wound to the back of the head.

Police said the rest of those involved in the brawl had already left by the time they arrived. The Emergency Services took the man to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. He remains in critical but stable condition.

The matter is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.