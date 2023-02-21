Man charged after breaching protection order

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from Bodden Town, has been charged with assault ABH, threats to kill, wrongful confinement, damage to property, two counts of assaulting police, attempting to escape lawful custody and two counts of breaching a protection order. The charges relate to a series of domestic assaults that took place over a four-day period last week. The man, who was already subject to a protection order relating to the same victim, was arrested on 16 February and was due in court Monday.