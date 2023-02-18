Man arrested after fight in car causes crash

Police officer with one of the men involved (from social media)

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and another man has been treated for serious injuries after the pair were apparently involved in a fight inside a car that crashed just by the West Bay Police Station on Wednesday. As police and emergency services arrived at the site of the collision on West Church Street, the men were still engaged in the fight but officers diffused the situation, according to an RCIPS release.

Both men received first aid by the police officers and the Cayman Islands Fire Service and were taken to the hospital. While the arrested man has been bailed, the second man, who was more seriously hurt, was admitted to the hospital but has since been discharged. The investigation continues.