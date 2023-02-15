Local suspect smugglers ram CICG boat during chase

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Police have charged three local men and recovered several packages of ganja following a pursuit off the south coast of Grand Cayman on Sunday when a Cayman Islands Coast Guard boat was rammed by the suspect smugglers. The coastguard was on patrol when the crew was alerted to a suspicious boat travelling towards the island. When they approached, it sped up and tried to get away, leading to a chase. During the pursuit, officers saw those aboard the vessel throw several packages into the sea.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, the CICG closed the distance between them, but the operator of the boat they were chasing attempted to evade capture by ramming the vessel into the side of the coastguard boat on three occasions, causing some damage. The suspect boat was eventually stopped and the three men were questioned about their actions. By that point, the boat began to take on water and eventually sank.

Having been taken onboard the CICG vessel, the men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of controlled drugs into the Islands. They were then transported to shore and handed over to the police before being taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, as they reported having injuries. All three men were examined and released later that night.

With the assistance of the Air Operations Unit, a number of packages were recovered from the water and subsequently handed over to the RCIPS. The quantity of ganja in those packages has not been disclosed. Despite some damage, the CICG vessel involved in the chase remains operational, and none of its crew members sustained serious injuries.

The suspects were remanded in custody on 12 February following their arrest. They have now been charged and were expected in court Wednesday. Two of the men, aged 33 and 37, are from West Bay, while the third, aged 37, is from North Side. They have been charged with illicit trafficking, being concerned in the importation of ganja, a reckless and dangerous act, damage to property and resisting or obstructing an arrest.