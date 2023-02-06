Local man found dead in boat off 7MB

(CNS): A local man believed to be from Cayman Brac was found dead in a boat in the water off Seven Mile Beach, close to the Kimpton Hotel in West Bay, Saturday lunchtime. Police said the report came in at about 12 noon on 4 February. The man had been brought back to shore by a private vessel and was later pronounced dead. The matter is currently under investigation but police said the circumstances of the death were not considered suspicious.