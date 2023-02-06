Local man found dead in boat off 7MB

| 06/02/2023 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A local man believed to be from Cayman Brac was found dead in a boat in the water off Seven Mile Beach, close to the Kimpton Hotel in West Bay, Saturday lunchtime. Police said the report came in at about 12 noon on 4 February. The man had been brought back to shore by a private vessel and was later pronounced dead. The matter is currently under investigation but police said the circumstances of the death were not considered suspicious.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»