Local businessman loses long battle with cancer

Gene Thompson

(CNS): Local developer and businessman Gene Thompson (59), who was instrumental in the development of Health City Cayman Islands, has died after a long battle with cancer. Since the well-known local entrepreneur passed away on Tuesday, condolences and tributes have poured into social media. Cline Glidden, a close friend and former MLA, described him as the “epitome of dignity, faithfulness and strength”, while House Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks said he was “an amazing man”.

Sharing the news about his death on their social media pages, the team at HCCI said, “Gene was instrumental in building Health City Cayman Islands and a beloved member of the Health City family. His absence will be felt deeply by all of us who knew him.

“During his illness, Gene showed remarkable courage and strength, inspiring us all with his determination to live life to the fullest. Though his time with us was too short, his memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”