Law courts sign looking out to Heroes Square

(CNS): Adam Marvick Llewellyn (54) walked away from court a free man on Thursday after he was found not guilty on gun charges by a jury following a week-long trial. Llewellyn was charged after police found a gun in a backpack in the bedroom of his house in the Rock Hole area of George Town last May during a search of his home. Police found a .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition in a pouch inside the bag. Llewellyn admitted the bag was his but denied knowing anything about the gun and said someone had set him up.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard that the police had failed to investigate Llewellyn’s claims or interview potential witnesses that could have corroborated those claims. There were also shortcomings in the inquiry and in how the evidence had been handled, leading to allegations of a contaminated crime scene and a failure of the police to pursue all of the evidence.

Having found the gun in Llewellyn’s bag with some of his personal possessions, including glasses and medication, the police had charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on that basis.