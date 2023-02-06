Former cop denies helping killer to defeat justice

(CNS): A former police constable, who cannot be named in the media because of a court order, has denied helping Roger Davard Bush in his attempts to evade justice for murdering his son. The ex-cop, who lives in George Town, pleaded not guilty on Friday to both perverting and obstructing justice as well as breach of trust after he allegedly threatened a key witness in the case at the Fairbanks detention centre in November 2019. He is accused of threatening Nikkita Ebanks on behalf of Bush to prevent her from talking to detectives.

The 45-year-old man, who was fired from the RCIPS following the conviction of Bush for gunning down his son, Shaquille Bush, was represented by Keith Myers when he appeared in court Friday to answer charges. Myers raised the issue of the reporting restriction on the case, indicating that articles on social media had identified his client and raised the question of whether or not he would be able to get a fair trial.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright noted that, despite the apparent breaches of the court order about naming the former officer, the trial will be presided over by a judge alone as the defendant had elected not to be tried by a jury.

The man, who has Caymanian status, was bailed until the trial in May but was required to surrender his passport.