Fire crews damp down hotspots at dump

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) was called to the George Town Landfill Wednesday morning responding to a report about heavy smoke emitting from the remaining open area where garbage is currently being dumped. When they arrived, the firefighters found that there was visible smoke in three areas but no open flames and no threat to the public or adjoining properties.

After conducting an assessment, CIFS crews confirmed that the heavy smoke was coming from a heap about 10ft by 10ft, and light smoke was coming from two other nearby spots. The three areas of concern were damped by crews to extinguish the hotspots and prevent any potential reignition or spread.

CIFS and staff from the Department of Environmental Health continued to work on the areas as a precautionary measure, according to CIG.