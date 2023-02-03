Driver pulls imitation gun in road rage crash

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested in relation to the possession of an imitation firearm and a number of other offences after he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver following a road crash in West Bay Wednesday evening and then led the police on a high-speed chase. The suspect caused chaos and congestion along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway during rush hour before his attempts to evade the law ended in a crash near Snug Harbour.

Officers were first sent to a report of a collision near Powell Smith Road in West Bay, where the driver of a silver Honda Accord was said to have brandished what appeared to be a gun at the other driver involved in the smash and threatened him before driving off from the scene. The Honda was spotted by the police shortly afterwards and they signalled the driver to stop.

But the suspect failed to heed the signals and continued driving recklessly and at high speed. According to a press release from the RCIPS, police officers established traffic control points along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in an effort to stop the car but the driver evaded these roadblocks and continued to drive dangerously until he hit another private car and a police service vehicle.

However, that did not stop the rogue driver, who carried on driving and collided with another private vehicle near Snug Harbour Drive. After trying to cut across the median, the car came to a stop and the suspect ran off. He was eventually caught by police officers and arrested for traffic and other offences.

Emergency services attended the location and the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was subsequently discharged and taken into custody. The man and the vehicle were searched and an imitation firearm was recovered. He has been further arrested in relation to the imitation firearm and remains in custody as investigations continue.

During the chase, traffic was bumper to bumper on the West Bay stretch of the ETH, with the gridlock impacting both sides of the road from around 5pm.