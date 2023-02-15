DJ jailed for over 16 years for raping woman twice

Renato Renaldo Harris (from social media)

(CNS): DJ Renato Renaldo Harris (40) has been jailed for sixteen and a half years following his conviction last year for two counts of rape of the same woman in July 2018. Harris’ victim, who was from Canada, became pregnant after the sexual attack and returned to that country to get an abortion. Harris has consistently denied the charges, claiming the woman, who was 24 at the time, had consented. But during the trial, she made it clear she had been very drunk when Harris offered to take her to get food.

During the trial, she told the court heard that she had run into Harris in O’Bar on the West Bay Road and knew he was a DJ. When she discovered that her friends had left, she carried on drinking with him. She said she became more and more intoxicated, so he took her to Burger Shack to get food. But then, instead of taking her home, he took her to the house he shared with his father in the Swamp area of George Town.

That was where she had passed out, she said. When she awoke in the morning, it was clear she had been sexually assaulted. Upset about what she realised had happened, she asked Harris to take her home. But instead, he raped her again, holding her down on what she said was a filthy bed, as she screamed and cried out for him not to assault her.

Harris had denied the allegations, claiming “she wanted it”, but the court had found against him, largely because of the many inconsistencies in his own evidence. The woman had also told a friend she had been raped almost immediately after the assault, which was consistent with the complaint she later filed with the police.

She went on to tell two other people about the rape, including a college professor because in the aftermath of the assault she had missed an exam. She did not report the rape immediately because she had tried to forget that it had happened, she told the court.

As Justice Marlene Carter, who presided over the case without a jury, handed down her sentencing decision Wednesday morning, she said that the sentence must not only punish Harris but serve as a deterrent to others.

Harris moved to the Cayman Islands in 2004 and worked as a DJ here until he was charged in 2019. As she outlined her sentence, Justice Carter noted that Harris has previous convictions for cruelty to a child and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A social inquiry report found that he showed no remorse and maintained that he was the victim because he said the woman had had consensual sex with him but blamed him when she became pregnant and accused him of rape.

The authors of the report believed he was at high risk of sexual re-offending, which led to the prosecutors seeking a sexual harm prevention order. The court agreed to that request. Therefore, in addition to the 16 years and six months behind bars, Harris will face a number of other restrictions and requirements for another four years after he is released, including a ban from contacting the victim.