Customs officer admits having two illegal guns and ammo

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Timothy Earle McKenzie (45), a customs officer for more than two decades, has admitted to the illegal possession of two handguns and over 50 rounds of ammunition. The veteran civil servant, who has no previous convictions, appeared in court Wednesday and entered guilty pleas to two counts of possession of an illegal firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition. McKenzie had previously denied the charges when he appeared in court last October and had been on bail.

Following his admissions, McKenzie asked for his bail to continue so that he could get his affairs in order before going to prison, but the court remanded him in custody. Prosecutor Scott Wainwright raised concerns that he is now a flight risk as he faces a very lengthy prison term, and given the seriousness of his offence, his potential to commit other crimes outweighed the need to sort his affairs. Justice Cheryll Richards directed a prison officer to assist McKenzie in dealing with his personal affairs once in custody.

Wainwright offered no insight into the circumstances that led to McKenzie possessing the weapons. In August 2022, the police raided his Newlands home, where they recovered two semi-automatic pistols, a Taurus 9mm and an Astra .45, as well as multiple rounds of ammunition for each of the guns.

The judge ordered a social enquiry report and set the sentencing hearing for the end of March when the crown is expected to outline the details of the case. McKenzie had been on required leave on full pay, but given his guilty pleas, it is expected that he will now be fired from the CBC.