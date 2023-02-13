CUC profits rack up as usage and customers grow
(CNS): More people burned more power in more places last year, especially during the summer, which turned into a growth in earnings for the Caribbean Utilities Company in 2022. As a growing number of households struggle to find the money to keep their air-conditioners on, Grand Cayman’s power provider made almost $3 million more last year than it did in 2021.
New commercial customers and more construction drove an increase of 2% in sales growth and the summer peak load growth of 2%. The number of customers also grew by another 3% to 33,119.
Reflecting on 2022, President and CEO Richard Hew said it was a positive year for the company. “Significant effort was made by CUC to innovate and progress major projects while continuing to offer operational excellence,” he said in a press release about the significant increase in earnings.
“The company responded well in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian and not many customers were without electricity service for a long period of time. Most financial experts are predicting a global recession in 2023 and that means that the Cayman Islands may likely see some slowing in the economy. CUC will remain vigilant and focused on being an efficient operation while providing an excellent service to its customers,” he added.
With $33.2 million to take to the bank, which is a $2.9 million increase from the net earnings of $30.3 million for 2021, shareholders can look forward to a dividend of $0.70 per Class A Ordinary Share.
A new record peak load of 113.6MW was experienced on 11 September 2022.
The company invested in projects to increase fuel efficiency, extend the life of its generators and allow the use of alternative, cleaner fuels, it said. Work on two 10 MW energy storage systems is also now underway after CUC signed a deal in September with the technology group Wärtsilä.
Download the full annual report here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
my favorite is the “renewable energy kwh” charge
$33M in profit…think about that folks..
The real problem is that CUC is secretly mandated to control OfReg by way of its major shareholders and Lodge entrenched members of OfReg.
Renewable energy targets are meaningless unless meeting them ultimately positions CUC as the key beneficiary.
Until the power grid is wrenched away from CUC’s death grip and it becomes just another licensee, consumers will be duped out of a fair and affordable renewable energy future.
Make grid nationalisation, both power and communications matters for immediate reform by referendum. Only then will consumers be able to access a fair and sustainable deal.
Just like there is a FLOW to Digicel there needs to be an alternative option to CUC.
Someone could do a pretty funny meme parody of Shawshank Redemption scene where Andy gets attacked by the “sisters” just put the CUC logo over the “sisters” faces and Andy’s face covered having the wording Cayman resident.
Modern day pirates. I seldom burn my A/C, work 5 days a week, live alone, small condo in Prospect yet my bill is over
$300 this month. How is that even possible.
Terrible building standards and appliance condition.
I live in a 2,500 sq ft, 2-bedroom unit with one other person. Run my AC at 80° in the day, 77° in the evening, and 74° at night. Bills are less than $150/month. That’s the benefits of good insulation and a modern AC system, which is regularly maintained.
Our diesel burning monopoly grows it’s profits while the solar energy transition leaves us behind.
Follow the dividends…
since they are making record profits, the rate hike that was delayed from summer isn’t needed?
This news will go over like a lead balloon
CUC needs to switch from diesel as a fuel and find an alternative fuel that can provide power at less costs and reduce CO2 SO2 and other emissions into the air. Gov should place a mandate on CUC or an environmental sustainably act by Parliament to make CUC begin to switch to a cleaner and less expensive source of energy by a set future date.
Hydrogen and Sea Water to energy conservation would be a very viable option.
Is that 0.79 or 0.70 cents or per ordinary class A shares ? asking for a friend.
They always make a profit – while their customers struggle to pay their high CUC bills.
3% increase in customer, 2% increase in usage… but 10% increase in revenue. Then it must be because of overcharging clients.
cap the amount they can earn so we can afford to cool our homes!
Gov’t sanctioned 1000% over-invoiced cost on 5MW Bodden Town solar proving to be fantastic for the corporate bottom line.
CUC did not build the BT solar plant. Neither do they own it now.
Don’t worry OfReg will protect us…
CUC charges you for electricity and then also charges for the fuel used to create it. Then they get the gov to give them waivers to bring in solar panels. Then they charge the same rate with fuel to customers using solar energy.
What type of XXXX is this?
Please explain
We fully allow them monopoly status why would they stop themselves?