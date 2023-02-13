CUC profits rack up as usage and customers grow

Inside CUC’s control centre

(CNS): More people burned more power in more places last year, especially during the summer, which turned into a growth in earnings for the Caribbean Utilities Company in 2022. As a growing number of households struggle to find the money to keep their air-conditioners on, Grand Cayman’s power provider made almost $3 million more last year than it did in 2021.

New commercial customers and more construction drove an increase of 2% in sales growth and the summer peak load growth of 2%. The number of customers also grew by another 3% to 33,119.

Reflecting on 2022, President and CEO Richard Hew said it was a positive year for the company. “Significant effort was made by CUC to innovate and progress major projects while continuing to offer operational excellence,” he said in a press release about the significant increase in earnings.

“The company responded well in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian and not many customers were without electricity service for a long period of time. Most financial experts are predicting a global recession in 2023 and that means that the Cayman Islands may likely see some slowing in the economy. CUC will remain vigilant and focused on being an efficient operation while providing an excellent service to its customers,” he added.

With $33.2 million to take to the bank, which is a $2.9 million increase from the net earnings of $30.3 million for 2021, shareholders can look forward to a dividend of $0.70 per Class A Ordinary Share.

A new record peak load of 113.6MW was experienced on 11 September 2022.

The company invested in projects to increase fuel efficiency, extend the life of its generators and allow the use of alternative, cleaner fuels, it said. Work on two 10 MW energy storage systems is also now underway after CUC signed a deal in September with the technology group Wärtsilä.

Download the full annual report here.