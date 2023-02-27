COVID centres to close as test requirement dropped

(CNS): Three years after Cayman confirmed its first case of COVID-19, which resulted in the first death here as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the government-run testing centres across all three islands will close on Wednesday as the mandatory requirement for people to take confirmation PCR tests has been dropped. The Public Health Department said that with so few people using the official test centres, it is no longer providing any useful information.

However, public health officials continue to recommend that people who are positive for the virus and their primary contacts isolate and use home tests until clear. All vaccinated and unvaccinated people who are positive should still isolate for six days and can leave isolation on day seven as long as they have no symptoms. Contacts should conduct daily lateral flow testing for six days, but may continue usual activities

“Relatively small numbers of people are now seeking voluntary confirmation PCR test when LFT COVID positive, and this service is no longer providing useful epidemiology information,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. “I encourage persons in the community to still test themselves with a LFT device if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and adhere to our recommended isolation requirements.”