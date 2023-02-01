Community service for animal cruelty conviction

Rohan Webster

(CNS): Rohan Omar Webster was ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service during the next twelve months when he appeared in Summary Court on Monday for sentencing following a conviction in December for animal cruelty. Webster was in possession of 15 roosters whose wattles and combs had been removed and their spurs filed.

Despite the crown’s suspicions that the birds were being used for cockfighting, Webster claimed he had been trying to combat disease. He was charged with just one count of animal cruelty, which he admitted to in December.

The magistrate stated that no fines would be imposed on Webster, who has no relevant previous convictions, provided that he completed the community service as ordered. However, a conviction was recorded.

According to the Animals Law, the maximum penalty following a trial and summary conviction is a fine of $4,000 or up to one year in jail for the most egregious of cases.