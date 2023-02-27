Clinic gets OK for JR of DPP’s failure to prosecute ex-CMO

Governor Martyn Roper, who has direct responsibility for the ODPP, and former CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Doctors Express and its related companies have been given the green light by the Grand Court to bring a judicial review of a decision by the director of public prosecutions (DPP) not to institute criminal proceedings against the former chief medical officer, Dr John Lee, and customs officer Holly Schneider for perjury, attempting to pervert the course of justice and misfeasance in public office in relation to an illegal raid of the clinic in 2019. The application also seeks a review of why other officials have not been prosecuted and the DPP’s refusal to give reasons for the decisions.

The case refers to an unlawful bust at the Doctors Express Medical Centre in 2019. Police seized medical cannabis from the physicians at the private clinic based on an unlawful warrant, which in turn was based on an unlawful cease notice issued by Dr Lee. Doctors Express won a judicial review in 2021 after Justice Robin McMillan identified a catalogue of wrongdoing in relation to the raid and found that various public officials colluded to prevent the doctors from dispensing legal cannabis to their patients.

Following that successful legal case, the applicants filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission about possible criminal conduct by the officials involved. The commission carried out an investigation and a file was sent to crown prosecutors. But in February last year, the applicants were told by the ACC that the DPP had declined to approve charges against anyone involved, despite the damning evidence and the findings of the court.

The clinic argued that the public officers involved had “abused the powers of their office to such a level that the criminal threshold is met” but no charges have ever been brought against anyone involved, even though the original court found that the search warrant had been sought and obtained for an improper purpose.

In making her decision earlier this month to grant the judicial review of the DPP and the relevant decisions, Justice Cheryll Richards said the judge in the original case had made “findings of fact as to inconsistencies in the evidence of the witnesses, Dr Lee and CO Schneider, and ultimately as to their veracity and motives”. However, she explained that she was not finding facts in this particular application on whether they were true, or if they were, that anyone “ought or ought not to be prosecuted”.

But based on the arguments raised by the applicants, she found that there was an arguable case and that leave for judicial review should be granted. “At this stage on a prima facie basis, the complaint of a failure by the Director to consider all the available evidence and the full range of offences with the possible consequential effect as asserted by the Applicants appears to be arguable,” she wrote in her ruling.

This is believed to be the first case in the Cayman Islands where applicants have secured a judicial review of a prosecutor’s decision not to charge, and the office of the DPP is said to be one of the hardest government entities to secure a hearing for legal scrutiny. Justice Richards noted that the power of a review in such circumstances is to be “sparingly exercised”.

The doctors have argued that there was a failure by the director to consider all the evidence, which could render the decision not to charge anyone unlawful. They also submit that the DPP has applied a higher test of knowledge than is required in proof of the offence of misconduct in public office.

By bringing the judicial review, Doctors Express said in their application that they wish to secure court orders directing prosecutors to reconsider the decision not to prosecute Dr Lee, CO Schneider or anyone else over their alleged unlawful actions, the evidence they gave in the cases and the facts established in the original proceedings. The clinic is also seeking declarations that the failure to give reasons for the decision not to bring criminal proceedings was unlawful and rendered the decisions void.

Following the successful judicial review of the raid, the doctors have continued to lawfully prescribe cannabis-based products to their patients. But the issue of damages, which their attorney, James Austin-Smith, has said are likely to be considerable, has still not been finalised.