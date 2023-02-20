CIMA reaches out for design ideas for new cash
(CNS): With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the currency currently in circulation in the Cayman Islands will be phased out and replaced with a new design featuring King Charles III. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, which is responsible for issuing the country’s money, is working on a redesign of the local banknotes in partnership with the government and is asking the public to take part in a survey to determine which theme is most preferred for the new banknotes.
The current design features local marine life, flora and fauna, as well as references to Cayman’s seafaring history and scenic locations. Those taking part in the survey will have the option to select from specific themes and can submit additional ideas of their own.
“We look forward to developing banknotes that Caymanian citizens can identify with and be proud to use as their money,” said CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland. “The process to redesign our local banknotes will also include an educational campaign that will seek to raise awareness about the history and unique features of our local currency.”
As steps to guarantee that physical cash continues to be available and accepted as a means of payment for many years to come, CIMA is also taking this opportunity to upgrade the paper used in the banknotes to polymer, which is more durable and cost-effective. The coin designs will remain the same, except that Queen Elizabeth’s image will be replaced by that of King Charles.
Finance Minister Chris Saunders said that phasing in the King’s image on the coins and notes presents an opportunity to involve Caymanians of all ages and walks of life in the redesign process. “The end result will be a currency design that is truly of the people and for the people of these Islands,” he said.
Following the design process, CIMA will authorise the production of the new banknotes in consultation with the Cayman Islands banknotes printer and decide on potential issue dates.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Photo of several lawyers in court with the Cayman Motto “He hath foundered it upon the fees”.
We should be using Sterling in any case.
No heros please. Most are too dubious. Finally we will get rid of all notes with Macbeaters signature.
Why not just keep them? I’m not aware of any law that requires that the notes and coins be replaced – happy to be corrected on this point.
The world is slowly moving towards becoming cashless. In 10 years cash will essentially be obsolete.
Why waste the time and resources?
Because Wayne wants a knighthood
Maybe this would be a good time to switch to a $1 coin and remove the $1 note from circulation – “durable and cost effective”.
No thank you – coins are a nightmare
Hell no, I dont want my pockets filled with dollar coins!
Who in earth down thumbs a comment like this?
Bills featuring discarded beer bottles and plastic containers ans bags, illegal dumps, conrete trucks, public beach on cruise ship days, traffic jams would be representative.
‘The current design features local marine life, flora and fauna, as well as references to Cayman’s seafaring history and scenic locations. make a rub n smell note…dump….
and add the 30 storey glass buildings.’
Not so current now.
Guns and ganga.
Please print the new notes on a fabric that can stretch so our money goes a little further.
Princess Diana’s image should replace Lizzy.
I think we need an image of a car hitting a light pole with a concerned man looking on
Another one of a man wearing a grey wig hitting a woman
One of a JCB tearing down mangroves
And the last one should be of a cat and chicken being fed with some grain by a man in handcuffs
Leaf blowers, Honda Fits, Voxys, and KFC/Popeyes fried chicken
🙌
How about except for the references to the Regency, make all other images scenes of concrete jungles, roads and traffic jams, eroding beaches, feral animals, overpopulation…and at least one scene on each denomination of a politician holding a bank note, representing the endemic corruption!!
You know, accurate images of life in Cayman these days!!
Something with a fixed gold or silver standard would be cool. Much less volatile. Less people would lose their houses n ting.
Agreed that a precious metals backed currency (eg, gold) represents real value, but the catch is that it must be redeemable for the gold it represents.
In this global world economy, having the KYD pegged to the USD, which is the world currency as a petrol dollar, is what is advantageous to the Cayman Island (including the fact the the USA is our main trading partner for imports and is in close geopolitical proximity to our jurisdiction).
If, for example, Saudi Arabia were to join BRICS and they were to create a new petrol currency, then adjustments would have to be reconsidered as to what store of value should be considered for the KYD.
CIMA could do a limited run of $100 face 24k Gold Plated Bills for $125. Collectible tourist items, and for the approval-hungry douche bag billfold. Waterproof emergency money.
Much less volatile! Check out the price movements of gold over the last 12 months. Way more volatile than the US dollar.
They wouldn’t lose their house, they would never have one in the first place because you just killed 95% of all credit LOL.
“As steps to guarantee that physical cash continues to be available and accepted as a means of payment for many years to come, CIMA is also taking the opportunity to upgrade the paper used in the banknotes to polymer which is durable and cost-effective.”
This all sounds good, CIMA: stability and cost-effectiveness are important.
Given that money, which is an abstract unit of account and a universal medium of exchange (acceptable as for payment of debts and representation of a store of value), should have confidence of all those in legal possession, if it is feasible to add anything further that could prevent against illegal reproduction of counterfeit currency, those preventative features are to be desired (if possible).
* Meant to say: “…durability and cost-effectiveness…”, not “…stability and cost-effectiveness…”.
How about replacing the Queen with an image of Ronald McDonald?
Our currency then becomes a collector’s item and we make money just by printing money.
The purple KYD $40-bills (with the seahorse on them) are already collectors items.
Myself and others have been collecting them for quite a few years now.
The number 2 question in the survey is whether CIMA should make the notes legible for the blind/visually impaired. Question, why does this need to be voted on? Why isn’t this assumed and CIMA just do it? Lord does the Cayman Government always need to make every simple action more complicated than it needs to…
I took the CIMA survey and voted “yes” to the second question (ie, compatibility features for the blind and visually impaired), because that is a hallmark of a democratic society governed by rule of law to be compatible with equality, non-discrimination and human dignity.
Alas, aspirational standards for too few it seems.