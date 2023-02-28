CIG buys Mariners Cove for wellness park

Mariners Cove (from social media)

(CNS): The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Cayman Islands Government has closed a deal to purchase the site of an old oceanfront resort that was destroyed in Hurricane Ivan and never redeveloped. Mariners Cove in Prospect, Health Minister Sabrina Turner’s own constituency, has been abandoned since September 2004, and despite various private sector proposals for the land, nothing ever materialised. No price tag has been revealed by officials but the land was last listed for sale at $2.995 million.

Responding to CNS inquiries about the purchase, the ministry confirmed that the acquisition did not need to go before parliament.

“We are able to confirm at this time that the transaction has closed, meaning that the purchase agreement and the land transfer documents have been duly signed by both parties and the payment has exchanged hands,” an official from the ministry said. “The Department of Lands and Survey is now in the final steps of processing the aforementioned documents and will be updating the land register in the coming days.”

The land was sold after local realtor Kim Lund’s previous plans for an eco-healing resort fell through. The decision to buy the land was announced at the annual Alex Panton Youth Mental Health Symposium on 18 February, when Turner told the audience she was pleased to announce the government’s acquisition of the property. “This will be the new home of the Prospect Community Wellness Park,” she said.

Turner reportedly told the Cayman Compass that the health ministry was able to secure the funds to purchase the property for the people of Cayman, “but most importantly for the constituents of Prospect”.

While the strong currents, rocky beach and jagged ironshore at the location are not ideal for swimming, the therapeutic benefit of being near the sea is one of the reasons why the site has been acquired as a potential wellness spot.

“There are many times when people stop by Spotts Dock when the cruise ships are not in,” Turner said. “We see this quite often, and this new park will provide an additional space for people to take time for their own mental health and wellbeing.”

No other information has yet been revealed about the plans for the site.