CIG buys Mariners Cove for wellness park
(CNS): The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Cayman Islands Government has closed a deal to purchase the site of an old oceanfront resort that was destroyed in Hurricane Ivan and never redeveloped. Mariners Cove in Prospect, Health Minister Sabrina Turner’s own constituency, has been abandoned since September 2004, and despite various private sector proposals for the land, nothing ever materialised. No price tag has been revealed by officials but the land was last listed for sale at $2.995 million.
Responding to CNS inquiries about the purchase, the ministry confirmed that the acquisition did not need to go before parliament.
“We are able to confirm at this time that the transaction has closed, meaning that the purchase agreement and the land transfer documents have been duly signed by both parties and the payment has exchanged hands,” an official from the ministry said. “The Department of Lands and Survey is now in the final steps of processing the aforementioned documents and will be updating the land register in the coming days.”
The land was sold after local realtor Kim Lund’s previous plans for an eco-healing resort fell through. The decision to buy the land was announced at the annual Alex Panton Youth Mental Health Symposium on 18 February, when Turner told the audience she was pleased to announce the government’s acquisition of the property. “This will be the new home of the Prospect Community Wellness Park,” she said.
Turner reportedly told the Cayman Compass that the health ministry was able to secure the funds to purchase the property for the people of Cayman, “but most importantly for the constituents of Prospect”.
While the strong currents, rocky beach and jagged ironshore at the location are not ideal for swimming, the therapeutic benefit of being near the sea is one of the reasons why the site has been acquired as a potential wellness spot.
“There are many times when people stop by Spotts Dock when the cruise ships are not in,” Turner said. “We see this quite often, and this new park will provide an additional space for people to take time for their own mental health and wellbeing.”
No other information has yet been revealed about the plans for the site.
Category: Health, Local News, Mental Health
A good initiative, to secure waterfront property as a public park. Hope the valid and honourable intentions are seen all the way through asap.
Let’s be able to use it by late 2023!!
2 probable outcomes:
no work ever started on this, land sits unused and vacant;
or, sold to a developer friend of a minister at a loss to public purse within 5 years.
wellness park? from the folks who created mount trashmore???….maybe start by start by buying a glass crusher
from the poeple who can’t an airport parking ticket system to work properly…..yep they are now buying ocean front real estate land and are going to run wellness park…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
yippie…more looking at sea on cayman alcatraz….how about tackling your water authority exorbitant rate? that would help mental health and we be able go on vacation for a change…
AND when is the actual park in prospect going to be finished so it can be used for family as opposed to a parking lot for the weird mart next door?
While i think it is wonderful that this land will be government owned and a place for people to go and enjoy, I don’t particularly think her comment “but most importantly for the constituents of Prospect” is appropriate and is quite divisive in it’s tone. I hope she did not mean it the way it came across.
Well done Minister Turner; this is a great initiative and I hope the PACT Government will see this project through as expeditiously as possible.
Congrats to the $3,000,000 sweepstakes winner!
Lets see how many years, and years, and years, before this is actually turned into a park. Maybe a few years before it even gets started.
aye….whats the latest on the glass house?…wasn’t that site meant to have been turned into a park???
This has Kenny Beach written all over it.
sabby beach….and both will never happen