Cayman faces rising, warmer seas and bigger storms

(CNS): The Cayman Islands are facing a complex range of risks from climate change, and the government will need to make some significant decisions in the short term if it is going to protect the country in the long term. Key threats from rising, warmer seas and bigger, more intense storms, identified by researchers in the final report of the Climate Change Risk Assessment conducted last year will cause coastal erosion, flooding, the destruction of buildings and the salination of the water lenses.

The full scientific report on the risks posed to Cayman by climate change, which was published last week, identified at least 50 direct threats for these islands, 18 of which were noted as “severe”. But most of the problems that residents here will face will be as a result of rising sea levels and bigger, more dangerous weather events, such as hurricanes and storms.

Rising seas will cause a catalogue of problems across all three islands as beaches are eroded and flooding becomes more frequent and intense.

The report was undertaken as part of the development of the PACT Government’s climate change policy. Premier and Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton has said that the development of such a policy would be instrumental in guiding the current government’s policy agenda to make this country more resilient to the inevitable negative impacts of a changing climate on our environment, economy and society.

He said that this Climate Change Risk Assessment provides an important base for informing an updated national climate change policy, which is currently being developed by a technical working group spearheaded by his ministry and the Department of Environment.

“We know small island nations like the Cayman Islands are the figurative ‘canaries in the coalmine’ for the existential threats posed by climate change,” the premier said. “Initiatives like the Climate Change Risk Assessment and development of an updated national Climate Change Policy are essential to ensuring our community can navigate the ongoing and anticipated challenges of a warming world while balancing our environment, economy and society,” he added.

The local technical working group that worked on the project will remain in contact with the UK experts who conducted the assessment as they work to refine a first draft of the Climate Change Policy. “Our aim is to start public consultation on this important document in the early part of the second quarter of this year,” Panton said.

According to the report, Cayman will need more resilient infrastructure networks and a liveable built environment in harmony with nature if it is to successfully navigate and manage a warming world. But to achieve that, the government will need to sustain a robust economy to finance the changes needed to make the country more resilient.

The risk report analysed an array of physical climate change drivers and impacts, such as more intense storms, cyclones, winds, waves and storm surges, that will cause damage to property and economic challenges. Sea-level rise, warmer seas and the acidification of the ocean will continue to pose a threat to the survival of the local reefs as the coral becomes exposed to more diseases and other major threats, such as bleaching events.

Cayman has already seen a significant increase in air and sea temperature but local and regional data reveals that many other impacts associated directly with climate change are already occurring, including fewer but more severe rainfall events and increased frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones. These are compounded by human activity from coastal development and the destruction of critical habitat, such as mangroves, and the loss of biodiversity as natural habitat is urbanised.

Just some of the problems Cayman must begin to contend with include the impact on marine species like sea turtles and corals, loss and damage to natural habitats, disruption to the energy sector, and damage to critical infrastructure such as sewerage systems, roads, airports, coastal settlements, ports and shipping traffic.

The climate policy will play a significant part in guiding what the government will do to mitigate the threats of climate change, but the rollout of the policy is not expected until at least the latter part of this year.

Officials from the ministry said that once the working draft of the policy has been finalised by the technical working group, the document will be put before Cabinet for review and approval to commence public consultation.

The thirty-day public consultation period for the draft policy will include several public meetings on all three islands and a digital feedback mechanism to capture community feedback. Once public feedback has been incorporated into the final draft, the policy will be presented to Cabinet for final review and approval, officials said. Implementation planning for the policy is expected to take place over the course of 2023-2024.