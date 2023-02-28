Cash strapped gov’t unit fundraising for teen mothers

(CNS): The Family Resource Centre, a government unit under the Department of Counselling Services and part of the health ministry, is asking the private sector to donate money during March as part of the annual Honouring Women’s Month (HWM) for its Young Parents Services. The FRC supports teenage mothers between the ages of 13 and 25 to access education, training, transport and childcare to improve their circumstances and “promote efforts of equity for success”, the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day.

Officials said that local statistics indicate a slight decline in the number of reported teen pregnancies in recent years but there has been an increase in repeat pregnancies. Over the past three years, 35 young parents and 36 of their children ages 0-4 have accessed the FRC’s Young Parent Services (YPS).

“The expenditures attached to this programme have continuously increased due to added stressors and limited opportunities, such as those created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FRC Clinical Supervisor Charmaine Miller. “This population experiences multiple barriers for success that include poverty, unemployment, lack of transportation, childcare, healthcare, and inability to access professional development and education.”

So as part of HWM, it will be fundraising for its Young Parents Services at events such as Dress for a Cause on Friday and the Colour Me Purple 5K Walk/Run on 26 March.

“The question of equity is one that impacts all facets of life,” Miller said. “In fact, the question of equity begins before one is even born, which is why the FRC continues to ensure that key services, including our Young Parent Services, remain available to young parents in our community.”