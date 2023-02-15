Case for new cargo port argues in favour of Breakers

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): The starting point for the tourism ministry’s plans for either redeveloping or moving the cargo port facility, detailed in the Strategic Outline Case, has singled out the quarries at Breakers as the best potential location for a replacement, which is likely to prove extremely controversial. The document was written by Joseph Woods, who is now retired but was acting port director at the time it was written.

Woods, the manager of Cruise Operations and Security (PFSO) with the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) for 18.5 years, has been arguing since 2005, in the wake of Hurricane Ivan, that the current facility in George Town is over-stretched and reaching capacity. The SOC, dated February 2022 and undertaken during 2021, indicates that the current cargo facility will run out of space in ten years when the population reaches 100,000.

However, the latest figures from various government agencies suggest that the Cayman Islands will reach that number in less than two years, calling into question whether the existing facility really is as stretched as the strategic case argues.

The Health Insurance Commission has confirmed almost 74,600 people currently have valid health insurance, a clear indication the population is now well in excess of 80,000, given the estimate that around 90% of residents have some form of health insurance.

That figure is supported by the results of the Spring 2022 Labour Force Survey, which indicated that the population was already at 78,554 back in April 2022. Since then, WORC has revealed there were around 34,000 permit holders, the highest in the country’s history, by the end of January.

Neither an expansion of the existing facility nor the construction of an entirely new dock could be completed in under a decade, and if the government chooses either of these options they would face a number of major challenges, including massive costs that could not be financed from port revenue. Both options would also pose significant environmental problems that would likely meet with fierce objections.

“No matter where any port is situated in the Cayman Islands, there are political and environmental considerations and hurdles to be overcome,” Woods states in the report.

Out of the five alternative locations listed in this strategic case, he dismissed the proposal for Red Bay, the North Sound, East End Sound and Frank Sound because of their vulnerabilities to storms, surrounding development, various other limitations and significant environmental impacts. But despite the many issues relating to Breakers, Woods argued clearly in favour of this site.

“The quarries at Breakers offer an excellent basin for a sheltered, deep water port,” he wrote. “The excavated sites are already 50ft draft and once completed, would serve no other useful purpose for the islands. To use them for a port would only require them to be connected together and then to the sea. There are no Marine Reserves or Marine Parks where the channel would need to go. There is an abundance of undeveloped land surrounding those quarries and this would meet the objective to have space to expand the Port as needed.”

Woods argued that the site could provide a home-porting facility for non-USA cruises to originate from, given the size of the site. He said there could be a phased approach for the development that could include a transshipment and free-zone for trade, and even joining up to the quarries in Midland Acres to form a super yacht marina.

“Constructed in phases, this project would provide a dependable source of employment for a sizeable labour force for generations to come,” he said, adding that if a decision is taken to develop a new port elsewhere, it should be developed for the longer term of 50 to 100 years in mind.

The case also looks at expanding the current facility in George Town which will require lengthening the pier and deepening the water around the pier to an even 25 feet as well as reclaiming some more of the sea to fill and convert it to land for dock storage. Woods also notes that if the George Town facility is enhanced to meet Cayman’s needs for up to twenty years there is no room to expand.

“The longer term solution still has to be considered and addressed, so identifying a site for a future port has to begin now and planning has to commence for its development,” he added.

Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan said that following Cabinet’s approval of this strategic case, the next step is to recruit a project manager before engaging consultants to do the business case.

“Once the project manager is recruited, the next steps in the process will be for the Request for Proposals to be issued, seeking the financial consultants to draft the Outline Business Case. As is customary, the Strategic Outline Case will be included when the project goes out to tender. In addition, once the consultants have been identified to draft the Outline Business Case, a public consultation process will also take place at that time,” he said.