Burglar jailed for over 5 years for stealing safe

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): Romario Desmond Brown (22) has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for making off with a safe during an aggravated burglary in South Sound last year as well as a number of other burglaries. Brown was one of three men who, armed with a crowbar, broke into a home in Bonnie Crescent in February 2022 and took over $125,000 worth of valuables that were inside the safe after forcing the owner, who returned home during the burglary, into a bathroom.

Although Brown identified his criminal associates, who he said coerced him into a spree of break-ins, no one else has been charged in relation to the offences, though investigations have continued.

Because he gave the police the names and details of the other burglars, Brown has been harassed since he was remanded in custody eleven months ago and has had to be segregated from the general prison population for his own safety. This was one of a number of mitigating factors that Justice Phillip St John-Stevens took into account as he delivered his sentencing ruling on Tuesday.

The judge said he believed Brown was not the ringleader but had been involved with more sophisticated criminals who had put pressure on him to commit the crime spree. However, the judge noted that he still had to be held accountable for his actions.

Brown had been tracked down by the police because he was wearing an electronic tag as he was on probation, and investigators connected him to the safe burglary through DNA. He had also admitted to three other break-ins that took place in the days before the incident where the safe was stolen and had told the police that all these crimes involved the same gang of burglars.

During the other burglaries, which took place in George Town at two different locations and three different apartments, Brown and his criminal associates stole just under $20,000 worth of property. On 31 January 2022, he broke into an address in Glen Eden Road, where he stole jewellery and electronics worth over $18,000. The following day he entered an address on Shamrock Road, where he broke into two different apartments and made off with a variety of goods and cash worth over $1,200.

Despite his admissions and the likelihood he was coerced, the case against him was aggravated by his long rap sheet of some 17 previous similar offences, and the fact he was on probation and wearing an electronic tag.

The judge said he started his sentence calculation at ten years but had come to the conclusion that Brown “was not the prime mover”. That and the assistance Brown had provided as well as the situation that has created for him at HMP Northward led to a reduction. With a further cut for his early admissions and guilty pleas, the judge arrived at a term of 64 months, with all other related sentences running concurrently and time already served to be deducted.