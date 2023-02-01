Another acting civil servant secures senior role

Troy Whorms

(CNS): Troy Whorms has been confirmed as director of the Public Works Department (PWD) after acting in the role for around two years. He is responsible for planning and directing the operations of the PWD’s divisions, sections and units to provide comprehensive, high-quality, timely and cost-effective services. Whorms has extensive experience managing both the administrative and technical aspects of projects, including dealing with contractors, budgets and staff, according to a release about his appointment.

He has held several positions in the civil service, including assistant engineer, technical assistant, assistant construction manager, deputy facilities manager, facilities manager and head of the Facilities Management Department. Whorms holds a postgraduate certificate in public administration from the University of Liverpool, a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management and an Associate of Science degree in Architectural Building Engineering Technology from the New England Institute of Technology.

He has also completed studies in electrical and technology at the University College of the Cayman Islands and has a range of professional development qualifications, including ILM level 3 certificate in leadership and management, facilities management professional from the International Facilities Management Association, as well as certification as procurement fraud control specialist.

Whorms said his focus would be on investing in people. “When your team knows what you stand for, where you are going and how they will benefit, it naturally translates to success,” he said. “Delivering big projects is an amazing feeling, but there is nothing more rewarding than being a part of someone else’s success story and building our country.”

He added, “I am grateful and humbled to serve the people of Cayman in the capacity of director of PWD. Working for the government is an experience that is very rewarding, to know that you were a part of something that truly serves our people and Islands now and for generations to come.”

Eric Bush, the chief officer in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, said that Whorms had been managing the affairs of the department very well and providing excellent leadership to the PWD team over the last two years.

“The Public Works Department is a very important arm of the civil service in effectively delivering on government priorities and services. Mr Whorms has proven himself as a dynamic and effective leader. I have every confidence he will continue to lead the department into a new era of project management, construction and maintenance of government projects and properties,” Bush added.