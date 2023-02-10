Ammunition cache found in Red Bay septic tank

| 09/02/2023 | 3 Comments
RCIPS, Cayman News Service

(CNS): Workers from a local cleaning company found a large dump of ammunition as they were clearing a septic tank at an address in Red Bay on Monday, the RCIPS has reported. Police officers who were called out to the location oversaw the full clearing of the domestic waste system, during which nearly 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were recovered.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2023 at 9:15 pm

    Shit has hit the fan

  2. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2023 at 8:09 pm

    Well now that’s just shitty.

  3. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2023 at 8:00 pm

    Well, that’s delaying the plans of the Reb Bay Liberation Front (RBLF)

