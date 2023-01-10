Workers to go back on road as NiCE project extended

Participants in the 2021 NiCE Christmas Clean-up at Smith Cove

(CNS): Cabinet has approved another two weeks of work for unemployed Caymanians who cleaned up roads and other public places over the holidays under the National Community Enhancement

Project (NiCE). The infrastructure ministry said work would resume this week, from Wednesday 11 January. However, there was some confusion Monday when people turned up expecting to work. Minister Jay Ebanks said the start had been delayed to allow ministry officials who run the project to return after the holidays.

In a press release, Ebanks said the programme over the Christmas break was a success and his PACT colleagues decided to extend the offer of a stipend to those who are available to continue the work this month. “With the continuation of the economic challenges being faced by our people, especially during this period right after the holidays, we are thankful that we can provide a reprieve at this time,” he added.

Officials state that some people who worked in December and are still unemployed have reconfirmed their availability. Any newly unemployed eligible Caymanian may also sign up at the office of their local MP.

Applicants are required to show proof of immigration status at registration. This includes photo identification and voter card, birth certificate, passport, Caymanian status certificate or a stamp in a valid passport for Caymanians, and photo identification and Residency with Employment Rights Certificate as the spouse of a Caymanian or a stamp in a valid passport for people married to Caymanians.