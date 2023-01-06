Voter roll has grown over 5% since elections

(CNS): The new electors register published on 1 January shows that the list has grown by over 1,250 voters since the election in April 2021, an increase of around 5.6%, as the Cayman Islands faces a possible referendum this year on the decriminalisation of ganja and the introduction of a national lottery. Given the length of time it takes for a voter to appear on the register, which is updated every quarter, the Elections Office is expecting to see a surge in registration over the next few months as eligible people sign up to take part in the anticipated national ballot.

Under the current system, people registering to vote this month will not appear on the electoral roll until July. A poll is unlikely before that date but to get on the register and ensure they are able to vote in a summer or autumn referendum, eligible Caymanians should sign up as soon as possible. The deadline to make the July list in time to participate in a summer poll is 1 April. But if the government chooses to have the referendum later in the year, the deadline to make the October list is 1 August.

As a result, the Elections Office is expected to engage in a voter drive during the first quarter of this year to get people who are qualified on the register before the beginning of April. “We are planning to increase messaging,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell told CNS. “The next registration deadline is 1 April and we plan a media blitz before then.”

The premier revealed plans for the national vote on gambling and ganja in December during the last meeting of parliament when he said the issues would be put to the people as a government-initiated referendum. This means it will pass or fail based on 50% plus one of the voter turnout, as opposed to people-initiated referendums, which require 50% plus one of the entire electorate.

Panton said the wording of the questions would be defined in a referendum bill expected to be brought to parliament in the first quarter of next year, which will also set a date for the vote. It is expected to cost around CI$1.1 million, but the government will not be campaigning to influence voters as the goal is to ensure this is a genuine popular vote.

Currently, 23,494 people are eligible to vote, according to the new registers. This represents a slight decline of around a dozen names since October’s register but a notable increase since the election. Across the constituencies, the gap between the smallest and the largest is also now quite significant. Although this constituency imbalance is less significant for a national referendum, if the trend over the last few years, especially in Bodden Town, continues, it will present an increasing issue for general elections.

In Cayman Brac East, the seat held by Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, there are just 461 voters compared to 1,646 voters in Boden Town East, the seat held by Dwayne Seymour. Across Grand Cayman, the historically small constituencies of North Side (held by Minster Jay Ebanks with 830 voters) and East End (held by Isaac Rankin with just 765) are also dwarfed by growing districts like West Bay South, where Andre Ebanks now represents 1548 voters. There are also growing inequalities between the growing districts in Bodden Town and some of the constituencies in the capital, which are barely increasing in comparison.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s report on the 2021 General Election following its ‘virtual’ mission to observe the vote found that the difference in voter numbers across Grand Cayman’s constituencies was too much in some cases and called for boundaries to be reviewed this year. The Cayman Islands Constitution calls for equality of registered voters in each constituency with the exception of the carve-out for the Sister Islands, which gets two MPs regardless of voter numbers.

Since the 2015 Elections Boundary Commission drew up the 19 single-member constituencies, the register has grown overall by more than 10%, but that has not been evenly spread. The observers found “significant differences” in the electoral districts that go well beyond the international recommended difference of no more than 15% between seats.

This will mean a number of significant changes to the existing seats, and while moving boundaries within West Bay and George Town may not have a significant impact on the communities affected, addressing the large differences between the Eastern Districts could prove more challenging and controversial, given that voters in the districts of East End and North Side have resisted any efforts to merge their constituencies.