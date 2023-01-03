Swim champ gets royal badge in NY Honours list
(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said that Jordan Crooks (20), who made Cayman Islands history last month when he became the Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle World Champion, was “a much deserved late addition” to the New Year Honours list when he was awarded the King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour “for world-class achievement in swimming”. Crooks was one of four local people to receive this award, which is handed out by the governor. Attorney Rosie Whittaker-Myles, a former chair of the Commission for Standards in Public Life, receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the community.
Three women received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in Charles III’s first Near Year list of royal accolades: Susan Elizabeth Horrocks, director and conductor of the Cayman National Choir and founder and director of the Cayman National Orchestra, for services to the arts in the Cayman Islands; Reina Jefferson, founding member and former president of the Cayman Islands Early Childhood Association, for services to literacy and education in the Cayman Islands; and Claira Range, deputy director of Fairbanks Women’s Prison, for services to the Prison Service and to the wider community in the Cayman Islands.
In addition to Crooks, the King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour was awarded to Christopher Murry for services to at-risk youth, Edgar Ashton Bodden for public service, and Chevala Burke for services to the government and the wider community.
Category: Local News
Can we also give Charles Whittaker the Kings Certificate and Badge of Honour? Despite recent incidents, he does deserve some recognition.
The bar for the OBE has reached limbo levels.
International success is commendable in any field. So, lauding Mr. Crooks is appropriate. But his first success garners Government awards? Perhaps if he were a consistent winner?
Cayman awards mediocrity! There’s nothing to encourage striving for excellence!
are you ….. serious?
CSPL is, and has been, an unsupervised smokescreen for deep ongoing corruption (noted by CFATF and other watchdogs) and its former Chair should not be earning an OBE for helming their ledger of lies. The perfunctory conflicts registers, an offense to the truth, are non-exportable appointment only ledgers filed once and neither scrutinized, nor updated. Despite many striking headline offenses to the public, the House, and to the civil service, there has been no evidence of adherence to the Standards in Public Life, the Nolan Principles, and certainly no disciplinary action taken by CSPL, even with a recidivist former Speaker still sitting as an active Member of Parliament.
11:50. get help quickly.