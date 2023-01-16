Suspect denies West Bay gas station stick-up

(CNS): Alvin Shaquille Ebanks (25) from West Bay pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of robbery and the possession of an imitation gun. After appearing in Grand Court facing allegations that he was one of the men who held up the Hell Gas station in West Bay last month, he was remanded in custody and is now expected to stand trial at the end of February.

Ebanks is accused of being one of two masked men who burst into the store with what turned out to be a toy gun and demanded cash.