Police call for help to find suspected gunman

Corrie Andrew Myles

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking for the community’s help in finding 21-year-old Corrie Andrew Myles, last known to be living in George Town, who is wanted by the police for gun-related offences. Police did not specify why Myles is wanted but said he is known to be violent and believed to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised not to approach the wanted man if he is spotted, but should instead call 911.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the police as soon as possible. The RCIPS also reminded people that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted, they are liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone who has information on Myles is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call 911 if the circumstances are time-sensitive. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.