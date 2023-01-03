Panton calls for public discussion on Cayman’s future

Premier Wayne Panton delivers his New Year Message

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said Cayman needs to define a shared vision and establish a list of priorities for a sustainable future here, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, that will decide the kind of physical, economic and social development people want to see and at what pace. In his 2023 New Year message, Panton said it would take “collaboration, cooperation, and a committed alignment” to the principles the people choose to shape the future of the Cayman Islands.

“The priorities and framework must be developed with extensive input from the Caymanian people,” he said. “The input of people from all walks of life is essential to charting one Cayman, a Cayman that

is unified, thriving and sustainable. In shaping our shared vision, and for that matter, in all our dealings, we must be able to discuss topics, exchange ideas and debate issues in a way that is reasoned and reasonable.”

Panton said that in 2023 the government would continue to focus on sustainability and sustainable development.

“Sustainable development is not just about ecological sustainability, climate change and preventing the extinction of species. It also has equally important economic, social and cultural dimensions. As a government, we are committed to make decisions where we focus on fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of our future generations,” he said.

In his speech after being voted into office, Panton spoke about the widely held perception that Caymanians had failed to benefit from the rapid development and economic growth of the last decade and committed to addressing the problems. However, excessive physical development and a growing population have continued to fuel those concerns over the last 18 months.

As a result, pressure is mounting for Panton to tackle some of the issues impacting the quality of life in the Cayman Islands. Dwindling public access to beaches, the development of luxury properties pricing local people out of the housing market and the proposal to increase building heights are just some of the issues that Panton and PACT will be facing this year.

As minister for sustainability, Panton also faces a number of critical climate issues, such as beach erosion and sea-level rise, the slow transition to alternative fuels and increasing local greenhouse gas emissions. But his address indicated that the premier will be seeking the opinion of the country in shaping the policies for the remaining two and a half years of this administration that go beyond the environment.

“When it comes to sustainability and continued success, we must aim much higher, and be much bolder. We must push back against cynicism,” he said, as he pointed to the UN’s seventeen different dimensions of sustainability that he said he wanted Cayman to consider and choose priorities for this jurisdiction.

“We need to consider each of these and decide for ourselves which of those 17 areas are most important for us in the Cayman Islands, which ones are the ones that, if we make substantial progress in achieving that particular goal, will make the biggest positive difference in your life, and in the lives of your children and parents,” he said. “Which of these 17 will make the biggest positive difference in our quality of life and in creating opportunities for our economy and our environment to thrive?”

Work will be done in the first half of 2023, he said, and government plans to give people the opportunity to contribute to shaping that collective vision of a sustainable future.

During his address, the premier also reviewed the past year and said that despite the challenges, there was still much to be thankful for in the country, from its economic strength and talented people to a beautiful natural environment.