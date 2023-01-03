Panton calls for public discussion on Cayman’s future
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said Cayman needs to define a shared vision and establish a list of priorities for a sustainable future here, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, that will decide the kind of physical, economic and social development people want to see and at what pace. In his 2023 New Year message, Panton said it would take “collaboration, cooperation, and a committed alignment” to the principles the people choose to shape the future of the Cayman Islands.
“The priorities and framework must be developed with extensive input from the Caymanian people,” he said. “The input of people from all walks of life is essential to charting one Cayman, a Cayman that
is unified, thriving and sustainable. In shaping our shared vision, and for that matter, in all our dealings, we must be able to discuss topics, exchange ideas and debate issues in a way that is reasoned and reasonable.”
Panton said that in 2023 the government would continue to focus on sustainability and sustainable development.
“Sustainable development is not just about ecological sustainability, climate change and preventing the extinction of species. It also has equally important economic, social and cultural dimensions. As a government, we are committed to make decisions where we focus on fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of our future generations,” he said.
In his speech after being voted into office, Panton spoke about the widely held perception that Caymanians had failed to benefit from the rapid development and economic growth of the last decade and committed to addressing the problems. However, excessive physical development and a growing population have continued to fuel those concerns over the last 18 months.
As a result, pressure is mounting for Panton to tackle some of the issues impacting the quality of life in the Cayman Islands. Dwindling public access to beaches, the development of luxury properties pricing local people out of the housing market and the proposal to increase building heights are just some of the issues that Panton and PACT will be facing this year.
As minister for sustainability, Panton also faces a number of critical climate issues, such as beach erosion and sea-level rise, the slow transition to alternative fuels and increasing local greenhouse gas emissions. But his address indicated that the premier will be seeking the opinion of the country in shaping the policies for the remaining two and a half years of this administration that go beyond the environment.
“When it comes to sustainability and continued success, we must aim much higher, and be much bolder. We must push back against cynicism,” he said, as he pointed to the UN’s seventeen different dimensions of sustainability that he said he wanted Cayman to consider and choose priorities for this jurisdiction.
“We need to consider each of these and decide for ourselves which of those 17 areas are most important for us in the Cayman Islands, which ones are the ones that, if we make substantial progress in achieving that particular goal, will make the biggest positive difference in your life, and in the lives of your children and parents,” he said. “Which of these 17 will make the biggest positive difference in our quality of life and in creating opportunities for our economy and our environment to thrive?”
Work will be done in the first half of 2023, he said, and government plans to give people the opportunity to contribute to shaping that collective vision of a sustainable future.
During his address, the premier also reviewed the past year and said that despite the challenges, there was still much to be thankful for in the country, from its economic strength and talented people to a beautiful natural environment.
See Panton’s New Year video message below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Compulsive lying and open corruption should be unsustainable, if things are working properly, but our checks and balances systems are always designed to be critically flawed, missing, or broken altogether, right out of the box. Convicted recidivists remain eligible to run for or remain in office, sitting in the top chairs of our House of Parliament with impunity. The PACT party is good example of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing. One semi-autonomous member undermining another, knowing they are indispensable. When the preferred developer continues to win valuable merit-based RFPs without bid documents, we don’t need to hire an investigator. Missing conflicts scrutiny police and DPP action on all cases involving friends of the regime. Suing citizens to restrict their rights and freedoms. We can see examples of all of this BS every day, Wayne. Career-ending anywhere else.
Ban leaf blowers now! How hard can it be Wayne?
Sure. Let’s talk term limits for MPs then Wayne.
Over to you.
Makes me laugh, when you all keep voting the same garbage in and you expect different results.
No one is held accountable when it comes to government.
Be a fool to think things will change!
Too late…..now that you and your families have profited like the pirates you are now it’s time to take care of the place? Pathetic
“FFS man you were elected to lead, so LEAD!”
Is democracy too much to handle?
Get rid of Saunders and just apply Caymanian priority in immigration laws? You along with the PPM have destroyed the security for Caymanian developed by much smarter men than you.
I would think that with a surplus you would want to go into debt to build like every other country. Why hoard cash in coffers when there’s so much to do
These politicians get paid 100k-300k K to ask questions they know the answers to. On top of getting paid to not do anything to solve any issues.
So much talk, so few results, and getting paid so much to do so much nothing.
Pay them like the cashiers, pay the cashiers like politicians and more will be done in a year than ever before.
This district voting needs to go its setup from the start to favor certain people. Have a national vote for a leader that all people can choose for.
I am a born Caymanian and I feel these people are all hopeless and can’t help us. It’s up to the people to make real changes, theses men/women in suits aren’t gonna do anything other than push their profiting agendas on the generation.
Such a joke, one politician to the next, one political party to the next.
Yawn heard this before. Believe it when I see it
Fix the dump. Restart recycling
just more talk. continue with this, more of that, you havnt actually done anything in the first place. Let the caymanian people decide? how will we do that? any info on how that will be put into practice?
First and foremost.
1) Put a limit on Work Permits period.
2) Raise the fees on WP fees. Make it uneconomical for holders to pay for their own WP’s.
3) Raise fees on Money Transfers out of the country, they bleeding this country dry.
4) Start monitoring these sham marriages. Do spot checks at homes. There is a large portion of Jamaicans PAYING for their marriages.
5) Limit bussiness ownership to CAYMANIANS ONLY.
6) Start charging a land ownership tax to NON CAYMANIANS.
7) Put a stop to WP holders from owning a car. It will ease traffic.
Wonderful rhetoric Wayne, but the government you have put together belies everything you claim to stand for.
Do the honorable thing and resign.
How in the hell can you be Minister of Environment and Sustainability, but as Premier appoint Kenneth, Jay, and Saunders as Ministers when they openly oppose everything you claim to stand for?
You will live to regret the compromises you have made, McKeeva being Exhibit 1, in order to remain as Premier in Title Only.
I don’t know what should be done but I’m certain it needs to be done now
Thanks
I don’t believe a word you say Mr. Premier. You have been in power for 18 months and the cost of living is at a all time high, housing is out of reach for Caymanians, traffic is not getting better and overdevelopment is ongoing with no end in sight. By time you get around consulting it would be election time and the platform speech will be, look at what I’ve done for the environment.
He’s a waste of space
Good to see Panton staying in his lane by NOT making any decisions.
Ddidn’t get permission from Kenneth and Chris!
Fix the damn dump Wayne.
Panton should be calling for the RCIPS to be breathalyzing everyone who crashes in to light poles late at night, irrespective of how self-important they may be.
Whats’s the use if you greedy two faced politicians can’t keep your hands clean and your hearts and minds vested in doing right by these islands? Rather than leading us through the 21st Century responsibly and sustainably all you want to do is cave into meglo-developer’s wishes and line your own pockets.
This is a little too late Mr. Premier. Decades of ignorance and neglect by our politicians have sailed our ship into perilous waters. Our ship has now sprung many a leak and you’re asking its crew help chart a new course? Better plug those leaks first or this ship will be soon scuttled and you and the rest that can’t jump will be scuppered.
My 10 cents, start making rope, you might need it…
Stop all the excessive building. It is destroying the island.
Control the congestion and the dangerous driving on the roads.
Fix the dump.
Put real money and effort into the education system and get programs up and running for the youth, those with disabilities, the mental health programs and programs for rehabilitation in the prisons.
Vocational school.
Entertainment for tourists- a real plan and stop thinking of “high end luxury” and concentrate on all tourists that come to visit
A good running bus service/Uber
Get a grip on crime
These are in no particular order as they all need to be addressed, imo.
Cost of living needs to be addressed from all angles in order for locals to have a future to sustain. Right now, the rich are getting richer and driving up prices…while the middle class are struggling. Even worse for those not falling into that category. Caymanians are already being pushed into the “countryside” while only the rich are able to live in the suburbs and central areas.
Better infrastructure needs to be put in place (public transport, more roads, etc). Especially if the goal is to increase the population. Also, there should be a moratorium on building on West Bay Road and in George Town. Re-establish the Go East movement and move more businesses to the eastern districts. Will create more accesible work for that side of the island and also ease up on traffic going into town.
The concessions that are given on construction and importation need to be for those that are struggling, not the rich who can easily pay it.
Education needs to be addressed. Building multi-million dollar schools wont help if children are still graduating without the necessary skills to survive in this current economy.
Address the police force, as they should be as efficient with addressing and preventing crime as they are with giving out speeding tickets.
More help for local small businesses, as the increase in cost of living is hindering their growth. And unlike the large established businesses, they are unable to adjust as easily.
get rid of some of the donkeys with too much power…..like NS MLA and the Tourism MLA.
Power in the wrong hand drown a fool.
We’re bleeding cash.
Minimum Wage crisis.
Cost of living skyrocketing.
Rich getting richer though!
No handout please.
Just justice to protect the property and families.
What would Dubai do?!
Share, don’t squander our fiscal heritage.
Dubai has something of value!
Ok. So then pray tell why are you in this side of the pond bruv?
Then you would have to break up the family Oligarchs of Cayman. But that will never happen. A few families are worth a few hundred million dollars each while you can barley make your mortgage payment.
You need to look at your wanton self-pity, buddy.
Please ensure that the Voices of the minority Natives/Indigenous are heard separately, as we generational people have the most to lose, if anything is left.
Yes the constitution and the UN enforce the need to ID, hear from and respect first settlers.
Cue the naysayer entitled newbies who say Cayman was nothing before they arrived.
Indigenous? Kmt
How pathetic. Have some self-respect and sort your own live out.
Yes many issues need to be discussed. Cayman is fast loosing it’s idendity. Our future generations depends on it.
Here’s a start.
A) Moratorium on development.
B) All monies being wasted on GT renovations and Tourism facilities diverted to RCIPS traffic, Border Control and WORC Enforcement.
C) Spend more time and resources on educating our youth, properly.
D) Limit Jamaican work permits and RCIPS Officers.
E) Limit Filipino work permits.
F) Change our voting laws so we can all vote as one instead of by districts.
4:14, Not sure why you would want to limit Filipino work permits? They do the jobs that local Caymanians do not want to do. I have seen this so many times.
Perhaps you might also want to consider the vote for expats who have been here so long and contributed so much too. After 15 years here you get a vote and say in our society as so many are contributing.
I vote any day for that!
ya that one man one vote, bush really sold you on that one.
I knew from the get go, it was a bad idea.
Comprehensive public consultation is great! Not the unannounced methods that most of our Governments have employed.
Published on some obscure website, no “town-hall” meetings, no MP meetings with constituents, etc..
?????
“I don’t know what to do, I need the people to tell me?”
?????
FFS man you were elected to lead, so LEAD!
This is a shot across the bow of the many other politicians who laugh at the electorate or call us names whenever we try to put our opinion into national discourse. Like building heights, etc.
Panton is showing leadership. Some other people just aren’t going to like where its headed and will use any excuse to put a stick in these spokes. A few will just not want to have to take up their time to be involved in their country and would rather coast along with someone else making the decisions for them, i.e., ‘leading’ them … like a bull by a nose ring to the slaughterhouse.
Right on target @5:21 p.m.
If public input wasn’t offered then that would be an issue.
Leadership hahahaha. Cayman has rapidly gone down hill since he arrived.
He talks a lot and does nothing. He’s a moron
Panton is showing leadership.
I would say survival skills more than leadership. He formed a government with people who do NOT subscribe to his vision of development, so when he finds himself in a minority in Cabinet he now wants to put those decisions out to the people. The most likely outcome of all this is that he will be ousted by his own party if they don’t get their way. And with the recent Planning Board decisions it looks like they have been, and will continue, getting their way.
We’re all suffering from decades of being subjected to this ill-thought, dictatorial leadership style. I am delighted to see a more inclusive approach being proposed IF it truly is inclusive and IF the REALLY listen.
Don’t voice your opinion then LOL
Sounds like to you, leading=dictating. Personally, I want my opinion to be taken into consideration by any “leader”, thank you!