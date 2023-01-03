Pageant queen runner-up goes to New Orleans

Chloe Powery-Doxey (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Miss Universe Committee has confirmed that the runner-up of this year’s pageant, Chloe Powery-Doxey, left for New Orleans, Louisiana, yesterday to compete in the international competition on 14 January, accompanied by Committee Deputy Chair Donna Bush. Powery-Doxey replaces the winner and title holder of the local pageant, Tiffany Conolly (24) remains on bail here awaiting a verdict following a trial last year in which she faced an assault charge.

Despite being charged with assaulting her ex-lover’s father and a police officer and damaging two cars in a chaotic altercation at her former boyfriend’s home, the West Bay woman was still allowed to compete in the local contest and went on to win. Although she has not been able to make any official public appearances in the role since winning the title and will not compete in the Miss Universe pageant, Conolly has retained the crown as well as the stipend and the scholarship that comes with it.

She is expected to return to court later this month for a verdict in the case. If she is convicted, she may be stripped of the title.