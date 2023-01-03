New COVID variant does not present increased threat, says CMO

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness is not the source of information circulating widely on social media about the COVID-19 XBB variant, according to a release from the ministry. Contrary to misinformation, the ministry stressed that this latest variant of the coronavirus, which is still infecting dozens of residents here in Cayman, has not been found to be any more virulent than other strains.

“The Omicron XBB variant was identified and studied by a group of experts from the World Health Organisation back in October of this year,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. “There is no evidence that it is more deadly or causes more severe illness as has been implied. In fact, the XBB variant was discounted months ago and is not considered to be a new or significant threat.”

Dr Gent urged people to “tune into official channels” for accurate and credible information and updates.

However, the ministry released very little information in the latest Spotlight report about the status of the virus in Cayman in November, stating only that there had been a slight increase in hospitalisations but no deaths. One COVID-positive patient died in early December.

Since October, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified another variant, XBB.1.5, which it said accounted for around 41% of new infections in December across the United State but as much as 75% of new cases in the Northeast. A new study from Columbia University indicated that this latest sub-strain might be able to evade the vaccine and boosters as well as natural immunity from previous infections.