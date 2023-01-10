National Energy Policy under review by ministry
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is consulting with energy experts, private sector stakeholders, civil society and the public at large on the most effective strategies to deploy renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions as part of a five-year review of the National Energy Policy. People are being asked to take a short online survey, which ends on 20 January, in order to offer feedback as officials take another look at the policy that aims for 70% of total electricity generation to come from renewable sources by 2037.
However, the Cayman Islands is not even close to that target and looks extremely unlikely to meet it in the next fourteen years. The policy, which covers the period 2017-2037, states that it should be reviewed every five years, not only to monitor and report on progress but also to reset the targets, given the changing environment.
The percentage of power generated by green sources is still in single digits at around 8%. CUC signed a deal in September with Wärtsilä to supply two 10-megawatt (MW) energy storage systems by the end of this year, its first storage facility for renewables. But the project will only double the current renewable capacity CUC can use from customers with solar panels and wind turbines through the CORE programme.
Meanwhile, with more than 90% of electricity consumed here being generated by diesel and the traffic congestion increasing to unprecedented levels, greenhouse gas emissions are higher than they were when the policy was published. Very little progress has been made in the first five years and the government is running out of time to meet the ambitious 70% target.
Another year, another survey about the same problems and not getting closer to any implementation in sight, the solutions do exist and there are even examples on island of homes completely powered by renewable energy and local on site storage that can provide main and backup power for over spans of outage for over 48 hours. But our dear .gov is too captive of their revenue from CUC’s shares.
I understand that our Premier wants to explore better energy options for our island but all the civil service and CUC have been trying at every turn to slow any implementation efforts for over a decade.
Only in the light of a world energy crisis does people conscience start to realise that the island needs a better energy policy in general and faster / better processes to give access to renewable power either at the individual level or at the grid-scale / utility level.
The Wärtsilä deal about storage solution isn’t even fit for its intended purpose, the company doesn’t have a vertical solution stack that can measure as primary storage and is specialised in mission critical power infrastructure and provides second tier backup solutions which doesn’t address the problem of storage at a large scale.
A simple google map satellite view will very much demonstrate my point. But our dear .gov is playing deaf/blind/mute , pretty much the same thing as to finding a solution to the dump and its emanations.
CNS The link is not working, for me at least.
The public consultation closes 20 Jan – woefully short when we have no TV and barely any decent media outlets to communicate the message (thanks CNS). By the time this filters out to the wider community the Consultation will already be closed.
CNS: The link works for me, but try the full URL – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/energypolicyreview?fbclid=IwAR3pbyoJEU-WLetbz0CA59TWgkUHNsKswBFL5xCqAdjQC0BlBRN64pILybA
While CUC and it’s enabler OfReg holds the reins the 2037 target is like the search for dark matter. It’s a joke and anyone submitting proposals for a major slice of the renewables pie knows it or has never dealt with the two aforementioned colluding entities. Fusion power plants might come online in other countries before we ever begin to seriously move away from fossil fuels here.
What exactly is to be monitored and reviewed every 5 years, failure. No this is just another opportunity to make up more excuses and move the target further into the future.
Can we make these following changes a national absolute mandate in the next election, no matter which bunch of clowns get elected? Break the cartel, nationalise the grid, find an independent entity to run it, make CUC a licensee and open the field up to viable renewable proposals. Many viable proposals for renewable projects are already stacked up on OfReg desks, some gathering dust for years.
Another useless survey designed by someone that has no clue. #7 and 8 are the same question.
Heat pumps, promote vegan diet and local farming, reduce consumption, reuse/relife old stuff, recycle, refuse. Convert diesel power generators to biodiesel, or ammonia fuel. Sell excess solar generation at a discount to evening generator capacity. Make batteries duty free. Set a responsible territorial moratorium date on all petroleum combustion before 2030. Deliver the bike lanes.
Typical naval gazing.
We have Caymanian lawyers with engineering/technology degrees. Hope CIG reaches out to them.
The survey link does not work.
CNS: Try this https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/energypolicyreview?fbclid=IwAR3pbyoJEU-WLetbz0CA59TWgkUHNsKswBFL5xCqAdjQC0BlBRN64pILybA