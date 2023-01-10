National Energy Policy under review by ministry

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is consulting with energy experts, private sector stakeholders, civil society and the public at large on the most effective strategies to deploy renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions as part of a five-year review of the National Energy Policy. People are being asked to take a short online survey, which ends on 20 January, in order to offer feedback as officials take another look at the policy that aims for 70% of total electricity generation to come from renewable sources by 2037.

However, the Cayman Islands is not even close to that target and looks extremely unlikely to meet it in the next fourteen years. The policy, which covers the period 2017-2037, states that it should be reviewed every five years, not only to monitor and report on progress but also to reset the targets, given the changing environment.

The percentage of power generated by green sources is still in single digits at around 8%. CUC signed a deal in September with Wärtsilä to supply two 10-megawatt (MW) energy storage systems by the end of this year, its first storage facility for renewables. But the project will only double the current renewable capacity CUC can use from customers with solar panels and wind turbines through the CORE programme.

Meanwhile, with more than 90% of electricity consumed here being generated by diesel and the traffic congestion increasing to unprecedented levels, greenhouse gas emissions are higher than they were when the policy was published. Very little progress has been made in the first five years and the government is running out of time to meet the ambitious 70% target.