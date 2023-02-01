Ministry presses on with Cayman office in US

Governor Martyn Roper, Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks and Cayman’s representative in the US and Canada, Chris Duggan, at the opening of the DC office

(CNS): The financial services ministry opened a government office in Washington, DC last week, which will be headed up by Cayman’s representative to the US and Canada, Chris Duggan. According to a press release, the PACT Government intends to open two more overseas offices, one in Europe and another in Asia, despite the controversy over these offices after it emerged that the previous administration had progressed plans for them even after the PPM lost the election.

According to a report by the Office of the Auditor General, which was leaked over one year ago but has still not been made public, the relevant ministry, which was headed by then-premier Sir Alden McLaughlin, signed contracts to open overseas offices days before and after the election. The deals committed the next government to spend millions of dollars, which had not been properly allocated.

The OAG found that there had been breaches of the Constitution, the Public Service Management Act and the Public Finance and Management Act.

The audit office was tasked with examining the circumstances after André Ebanks, the current minister responsible for financial services, raised his concerns with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. Although there were findings that suggested wrongdoing on the part of senior civil servants, no one has been held to account.

After the report was leaked, Manderson refuted Auditor General Sue Winspear’s findings, though she has continued to stand by the work. However, the controversy led to a new set of rules governing the conduct of civil servants and ministers once an election has been called and during the period leading up to the transfer of office to a new administration.

Governor Martyn Roper was also implicated in the report, as the UK has to give permission for the opening of foreign-based offices for Cayman, given its status as an overseas territory. In Winspear’s report, she documented how, the day after McLaughlin brought the date of the election forward, Roper made the requests for Cayman to open this Washington office as well as one in Brussels.

Roper was present at the opening reception at The City Tavern Club in Georgetown, Washington, DC, attended by around 60 people, including officials from Caribbean countries, representatives from the British Embassy, former members of US Congress, DC industry stakeholders and members of the Cayman Islands industry. The governor said the UK fully supported the office and its remit

Ebanks, who was the Cayman Islands’ London-based representative for the UK and Europe before he decided to run for office, wished Duggan all the best. He said the representative’s role affords greater opportunities for providing the true and accurate record of the Cayman Islands to US elected officials, department staff, industry representatives and the media.

The goal of these offices is to promote Cayman’s financial sector and attract investment.