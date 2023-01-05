McTaggart: Parliamentary code is almost useless

Cayman Islands Parliament

(CNS): The Parliamentary Code of Conduct drawn up by the government and signed by all of its members has been rejected by the opposition and described as “almost useless” by PPM Leader Roy McTaggart. Premier Wayne Panton announced in his New Year message that the long-awaited code for MPs had been finalised, signed by PACT members and passed on to the opposition. But the PPM members have refused to sign the document as McTaggart said it falls far short of what is needed in both substance and process.

The code sets out the standards to which all MPs agree to hold themselves and is meant to guide them in the discharge of their obligations to the parliament, their constituents and the public. It outlines what is expected of MPs while they hold office and the rules they are expected to observe, such as conduct during sessions of parliament, receiving gifts and official travel arrangements.

“The Parliamentary Code of Conduct outlines the minimum ethical standards of behaviour that Caymanians can expect from their MPs,” Panton said. “This is an important milestone in our democratic process, and I am proud that all government members have demonstrated their commitment to the code and to abiding by the Nolan Principles, central to the Standards of Public Life”.

Panton said the “preferred approach” is for all MPs to sign the code and it will then be tabled in parliament by way of a motion to be voted on. “Leaders must hold themselves to the highest standards of ethics and accountability. It is essential for good governance, strong institutions, and more importantly for the stability and prosperity of these Cayman Islands,” the premier added.

But the opposition has complained that the concerns they raised about the code several months ago have not been addressed and the government has presented them with a document that fails to address key elements and itself violates the principles of good governance. McTaggart has written to Panton explaining why the opposition has declined to sign it and outlining what they see as the failings in the proposed document.

“There are significant failures of substance which mean that the proposed code would be ineffective and inappropriate,” McTaggart wrote. “It fails the basic test that such a code should both ensure that parliamentarians are properly held to account for their conduct and also guarantee an impartial process through which that accountability should be achieved.”

The Progressive party has said that its members support a code of conduct but have told the government that they will not support one that does not stand up to serious scrutiny, is ineffective and does not include an independent body to investigate and make a determination of any potential breaches.

McTaggart said that a commitment by the premier to meet with the opposition to discuss the concerns had not been met and the Council of Parliament Management Commission had not met since March. He noted that the Constitutional Commission as well as the opposition had provided input but those recommendations have not been included.

Criticising the fact that the code is not binding on future parliaments, he said it should formally be adopted by a resolution of parliament. As he listed his concerns, he also implied that the premier had struggled to get a more ambitious code through his caucus.

“The premier needs to go back to the drawing board,” McTaggart said, adding that he had urged Panton to “utilise the Constitution Commission’s guidance on what a Code of Conduct for Parliament should contain and consider using a body such as the Commission for Standards in Public Life as the independent investigator. Also, we could consider the UK House of Commons Code of Conduct as a good guide.”

The opposition leader added that the premier should work with the speaker to arrange for the council to meet and consider the options for an effective code, and then have it debated and approved by parliament.

As of press time, the premier’s office had not responded to the opposition’s criticisms.

But despite the complaints and potential shortcomings of the code, the document makes it clear that the obligations apply to the private life of MPs as well as their official role and that they should behave with probity and integrity at all times. Any conflict an MP faces between personal and public interest should always be resolved in the public interest and MPs cannot act as paid advocates in parliament or accept bribes or gifts.

Should any member breach the code, a disciplinary committee will be established with the premier, speaker and opposition leader nominating the three members. Following that committee’s investigation, its findings will be presented to parliament as a whole, which will decide on the sanction if necessary.