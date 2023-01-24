McKeeva Bush admitted to Health City with chest pain

Bush on Talk Today

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), was admitted to Health City in East End on Monday morning with chest pains. In a statement, the veteran politician and Father of the House revealed that for the past few weeks he had not been feeling well but had prioritised the care of his wife. But after attending the hospital today, where he underwent a series of tests, he has been admitted for observation. Bush said he was optimistic that he would be released before the end of the day.

“In the interim, I have been ordered to take two weeks of rest and as such will have very limited access to calls and visitors,” he said. “With the above in mind, my office has cancelled all my engagements until further notice.

“Hopefully, when I return to Health City later in the week I will be given a clean bill of health and able to resume my service to the good people of West Bay and the wider Caymanian community. On a personal note, I encourage all of you to take your health seriously and hope that it is a part of your New Year’s resolutions. We only have one body.”

Bush also took the time to wish everyone a Happy Heroes Day. “I would like to also offer heartfelt congratulations to all of the award recipients at today’s ceremony, the first one I have not attended in all of the years since I created it 20 years ago,” he added.

Anyone wanting to contact Bush with important issues is asked to call Louisa Robinson or Eva Tomlinson at (345) 949-8660 between the hours of 9:30am – 6:30pm.