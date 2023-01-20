Mangrove education gets €295k cash boost

Mangroves (photo by Alvaro Serey)

(CNS): As more and more of the mangrove habitat across the Cayman Islands falls victim to the bulldozer, the Mangrove Education Project received a grant of €295,000 at the end of last year, which will help the long-running project expand and complete its new local school curriculum, the Cayman Islands Coastal Education Guide (CEG), which was rolled out just before COVID. The grant was from the European Union, Expertise France and RESEMBID.

With the new curriculum, which is supported by the local non-profit organisation, the Mangrove Rangers, students will learn about the intertwined ecosystems of mangroves, seagrasses and reefs.

“MEP’s Marvellous Mangroves curriculum-based programme, which has been taught in Cayman’s schools since 2001, has been researched, revamped and expanded to include seagrass and coral reefs,” MEP Executive Director Martin Keeley said. “It will be rebranded [as] the ‘CEG’ and tailored to the coastal ecology and specifics of the Cayman Islands. A number of educational guide copies will be published and made available to teachers online, using up-to-date science, including illustrations, graphics and photographs of the relevant species, features and ecosystems.”

Supplementary materials, such as accompanying films, interactive ecology-focused stories and games, how-to videos and lesson plans, are being developed to augment the in-classroom educational component and integrate with the new UK Hamilton curriculum for primary schools.

Hands-on educational activities, such as examining specimens through magnifying lenses and microscopes and conducting tabletop experiments, as well as field trips to see local coastal ecosystems first-hand, are being developed and tested in consultation with local teachers. Activities will be videotaped and structured as supplementary learning resources to help other teachers understand how to deliver this teaching.

Mangrove Rangers Education Manager Cassandra MacDowell explained that teachers will be trained on the implementation and delivery of the Coastal Education Guide so they can confidently teach their students with the CEG materials and run the physical activities successfully.

“They will be given both a copy of the Guide and the necessary supplementary materials. Ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Guide for teachers and students will take place to improve all elements of the product as any difficulties arise,” she said.

A complimentary interactive website has been developed to enhance the curriculum and teaching efficacy and monitor the children’s uptake of the material. The website will include games and how-to videos, as well as a means for students and teachers to interact, which will enhance the monitoring and evaluation capabilities of the educational curriculum. This website will be launched later this month.

Periodically, high-school students will be taken into the Central Mangroves Wetlands of Grand Cayman to run small research projects and collect data from the mangroves accompanied by staff from the DoE, Cayman International School, the Cayman Islands National Trust and MEP. This will include a forest inventory, standard forestry measures, water quality testing and an assessment of soil carbon from soil cores.

Once the Cayman Islands version of this programme is thoroughly tested, amended as necessary and documented, and copies of the CEG have been distributed, MEP plans to introduce the programme to other Caribbean UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) in conjunction with the local education ministries and local NPOs. Teachers in other territories with coastal lagoon ecosystems would be trained to implement the CEG to their schools through the website.