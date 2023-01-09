Man charged with the rape of a child

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from George Town who was arrested on Wednesday, 4 January, has been formally charged with two counts of rape for incidents involving a child under 16, the police have said. The charges relate to incidents in October and November of last year. No further details of the allegations have been released by the police and there is no indication if the man is related to the victim. He is due to appear in court today, 9 January.