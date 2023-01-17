Invasive, poisonous tree found in Newlands

Brazilian peppertree

(CNS): A cluster of Brazilian peppertrees (Schinus terebinthifolia), a poisonous and highly invasive South American plant, has been found in Newlands. Also known as the Brazilian pepper, aroeira, rose pepper, Christmas berry or Florida holly, it is a member of the poison oak and ivy family that found its way to the Cayman Islands in a shipment of ornamental plants. It was first detected in Cayman Brac in 2009 and later seen in Grand Cayman in 2020.

Department of Environment Research Officers who found the trees in Newlands have treated them to kill their root systems and marked them with caution tape to alert members of the public not to get close to this potent and harmful plant.

Brazilian peppertrees can grow in most environments but thrive in disturbed areas where water collects, like canals, drainage ditches, ponds, walking paths and roadsides. It is often confused with mangrove and buttonwood but can be identified by the compound leaf pattern and the distinct flowers and berries that turn from green to red. These berries do attract birds, which aids in wide seed dispersal.

Members of the public are urged not to attempt to cut down the tree if they come across one, as it is toxic to the skin and eyes, and new shoots can grow from old stumps, stimulating propagation. Burning these trees releases an irritating and noxious smoke, so the only way to ensure it does not spread is for it to be treated by professionals.