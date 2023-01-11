Insurance sector expects to ration costly cover
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Insurance Association (CIIA) has confirmed that customers in the Cayman Islands can expect their property insurance premiums to go up this year by as much as 30% and that cover will likely be rationed as a result of the decline in the availability of insurance cover. The association issued a warning at the end of November that rates would soar in 2023, stirring up significant concern among CNS commenters. But now they are also raising the alarm about reduced capacity.
“Many local Insurers have now gone through their reinsurance renewal process,” the CIIA said in its latest release. “Insurers will need to increase rates to cover the increased cost of reinsurance. Along with these increases many insurers will effectively be rationing the coverage offered as less insurance capacity is available. All local insurers will be in the same situation – increased rates and reduced capacity.”
Premiums on all types of insurance will be going up, and given the reduced coverage availability, the CIIA said customers should speak with their local representatives to discuss increasing deductibles and ensuring access to any available discounts. Depending on the type of construction, property protections, property location and elevation, rate hikes will vary between 15% and 30%, the association said.
Is it me that has to worry?
Or the bank that has my mortgage that requires insurance on the property?
If i cant get insurance coz there is none, what happens to my mortgage then?
these companies spread the entire risk across all the Caribbean markets. our rates go up to cover other islands getting hit, just as theirs went up after Ivan. Do I like it? No. Do I understand it? Yes. Could something be done about it… probably.
don’t worry no-plan-pact will just start writing more checks for locals…..
Yaay, where do I sign up?
it’s an impossible circle to square.
one solution would be to allow 50% insurance coverage (or under insurance). 100% loss is extremaly rare.
cig would have to go gurantor for the insurance companies though in some way….
double whammy…huge construction inflation for re-build rates and then huge increase in premiums.
bad news for many already struggling locals….
but as our media-trusted realtors say…its always a good time to buy!
Want to add to the terror of all this: It provides additional justification for Govt. to extend CINICO into home insurance.
If I thought that CINICO could be a market competitor and keep the private industry ‘honest’ I’d be OK with it. But CINICO is currently a boondogle relying on the idea of a CIG bailout whenever the costs go too high. (Compounded by HSA charges to CIG to keep the costs artificially low.) Which will just collapse even sooner if they add house insurance.
When National Insurance is triggered in Cayman (health & home; with pension & social care/housing as an added cost) the private companies will have only themselves to blame. Not that the financial backers will worry about the fallout from the small companies/dealers themselves having to close.
There is of course one way to square this circle. Rising pay rates. Which is why England is on strike now. Cost of living has to spiral higher so that everyone can afford to live.
The PACT government needs to intervene on behalf of consumers/mortgage holding banks and require insurance market participants to provide full necessary cover, at a reasonable rate, for our territory’s claim risks. If insurance isn’t covering the claim risks or is too high in cost, there isn’t any point. 30% in one year is several times inflation rate on a year of zero calamity claims in the jurisdiction.
Yes! And since we are telling private companies what to do, I want $2 off every gallon of gasoline, 25% off my grocery bill, cinema tickets the same price they were 20 years ago and free condoms everywhere. How dare these greedy businesses want to be profitable!
I think that providing free condoms everywhere would represent an excellent societal investment, as opposed to the current farce where they are kept behind the counter to try and ensure that as few teenagers as possible use them.
Boot is bad for your diet, stop licking it.
Let them upcharge the Air B&B gang instead for using their housing as a business.
I knew this would eventually happen, bunch of leeches!
Ultimately, they will likely refuse to insure properties completely. this would be a big problem for banks and their lending policies.
If the companies need more money, go after the Air B&B cartel and leave be homeowners, apartment owners, and condo owners who don’t use their properties as commercial income generators.
The Air B&B bunch hates being exposed for what they are. Commercial business owners skirting the same laws and regulations that other business owners can’t.
Our 2022-23 policy has a rider that excluded sea inundation from adjacent canal. The first floor amounts to over a third of our $25mln property without hurricane insurance in a washout situation. Thank God Ian steered offshore. CI Gov’t needs to put some consumer-centric guardrails in place to cover all insured risks, or these insurance companies and their local underwriters can pack up and leave the territory. We can’t continue to accept that regular Florida carnage skews our local black-swan event risk. We aren’t in the same development cone of risk as Florida.
Getting a rider excluding sea inundation from adjacent canals is becoming the new norm here.
When you renew your policy this year, read the policy carefully so you have no surprises.
If you only saw those canal homes after Ivan…
“We need more of your money so we can offer you less”
You can’t make this sh!t up.
This will always be the case dealing with a corporation. These are the demands of infinite growth expectations.