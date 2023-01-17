Humane Society’s $5.3M shelter to go before CPA

Current Humane Society facility

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Humane Society’s planning application for an animal rescue shelter in West Bay is scheduled to be heard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday. The proposal faces just one objector, who has set out how the non-profit organisation could address their concerns as they appear to support the concept in principle. But the animal charity must also address the question of the suitability of the project in an area zoned as low-density residential.

The non-profit has been in need of a new home for decades as the shelter where it houses rescued and abandoned animals on North Sound Road, George Town, is old and frequently floods during storms. In addition, the timber building is bursting at the seams with cats and dogs who need care and attention. The plans for a new centre have been financed by money left in trust by an animal-loving benefactor. The details have not been revealed but CNS understands that a previous attempt to partner with Dart fell through and this private donor stepped up.

The NPO will be leasing the land, at a peppercorn rent, held by the Genesis Trust, which is making the application to planning on behalf of the Humane Society. The application is for three buildings off Capt Reginald Parsons Drive in the Mount Pleasant area, and if it gets the green light it is expected to take around two years to complete.

According to the application submitted to the CPA, there are no environmental concerns with the project. The Department of Environment said it welcomed the elevation of the ground floor level of the development to address potential flooding but advised the non-profit to consult with Hazard Management to ensure the project is future-proofed.

Although the application includes considerably fewer parking spots than the CPA has calculated is required given the nature of the facility, the planning department has said the number could be reduced.

The Humane Society has also addressed concerns raised by the objector, who has said they “do not want to try and stop this application” but asked the CPA, if it approves the application, to include conditions to address the issues they have raised. The main one is that allowing what could be defined as a commercial operation in a residential area does not set a precedent and that the CPA makes it clear that it is an exception because of the wider benefits to society.

The other concerns raised by the objector include the impact of so much dog walking, unsightly signs and the potential of the on-site vet service attracting too much traffic.

However, the NPO said that the new site is big enough to allow the dogs to be walked on the land on existing trails without having to take the animals into the community. They also confirmed that the sign will be a small location identifier and the vet will only attend the shelter to deal with specific services, such as spay and neuter surgeries, preventative medicine, and routine surgical and medical care during business hours.

The Humane Society is in desperate need of a new shelter that will have adequate space to house rescue animals and facilitate the general operations of the shelter. In the application, it notes that the plans and site area provides the opportunity for expansion in the future. The existing CIHS shelter does not have any room for expansion though the demand to house and care for stray and abandoned animals is greater than it has ever been.

“A modern purpose-built facility will greatly improve the charity’s ability to support the community through its endeavours,” the application states.