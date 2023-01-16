Failed fraud lands driver in jail over traffic case

Theodore O’Neil Morgan

(CNS): Theodore O’Neil Morgan (40) from West Bay was remanded in custody on Friday to begin serving a three-month sentence for a failed attempt to dodge a driving ban for not having insurance. Morgan, who had ambitions to become a lawyer, has likely also ruined his future career chances with what the judge said was “deceptive conduct of the most egregious kind”.

Morgan had been summoned to court after a traffic stop for speeding and admitted having no inspection certificate and an expired vehicle licence. However, he denied driving without insurance and presented the court with a forged document.

The document raised the suspicion of the prosecutor and an investigation was launched, after which Morgan was charged. But instead of coming clean, he pleaded not guilty and stood trial, compounding his attempts to dishonestly challenge the system at the insurance company.

But Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case without a jury, found his evidence “implausible and inconsistent”. In contrast, the evidence from the employees of the insurance company was clear and credible, she said. As a result, he was convicted in October and bailed until his sentencing hearing Friday,

As she handed down the three-month jail term, Justice Richards said deterrence was called for in this case as he had been very quick to resort to dishonesty. She said this was not the character of someone who should be involved in the law. Although Morgan has completed his law degree, he was still trying to secure articles, according to the social inquiry report.

The court heard that Morgan had held a number of posts in government, but after his mother had been diagnosed with a serious illness and with some health problems of his own, he was no longer working full time, though he was doing voluntary work.

The judge said that Morgan was an intelligent man but what he did was a deliberate and carefully conceived fraud. Prior to the sentencing hearing, Morgan had finally come clean and expressed his remorse. He was said to be “guilt-ridden” because he was scared and was now embarrassed by his behaviour.

But his late confession and expressions of remorse failed to help him avoid a prison term after he turned a traffic offence into a crime.