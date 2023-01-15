Electoral map to undergo review this year

Source: Cayman Islands Elections Office

(CNS): A new Electoral Boundary Commission has been appointed by Governor Martyn Roper which will begin work this year on re-examining the current boundaries that form the 19 constituencies across the Cayman Islands. Under the Constitution, a commission must be appointed to look at the electoral map and make recommendations every eight years. Since the last report was finished in August 2015, Cayman is due for another review, which is likely to result in changes to boundaries in several constituencies.

After consultation with the premier and opposition leader, the governor has reappointed the 2015 team, namely UK expert Lisa R. Handley as chairperson of the commission, and local attorneys Steve McField and Adriannie Webb as members. The commission will be consulting with the voters in all 19 seats and is expected to submit their recommendations by June of this year.

Electoral Boundary Commission (L-R) Adrianne Webb, Dr Lisa Handley (chair) and Steve McField (File photo from 2015)

“In preparing their report, the Constitution stipulates that Commission members must invite views from members of the public and take account of the Cayman Islands’ natural boundaries and existing electoral districts,” the governor said in a release about the commission. “They must also ensure ‘so far as is reasonably practicable’ that each constituency contains an equal number of persons qualified to be registered as electors. The Constitution also requires that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman continue to return at least two members to the Assembly.”

As reported on CNS earlier this month, there are currently 23,494 people on the electoral roll and several constituencies have grown significantly over the last seven years, creating significant disparities (see chart below). The two smallest constituencies are both on the Sister Islands but they are unlikely to change due to the constitutional requirement that Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have two representatives. However, there may be a serious shake-up of the districts on Grand Cayman.

While North Side and East End are geographically large, the number of voters is extremely small. Given the size of the growing constituencies, especially in Bodden Town, it is unlikely that the historical natural boundaries of those seats will remain the same. The district of West Bay is also very likely to see some boundary shifts.

While boundaries are based on voter numbers, the commission will also need to take into account the population growth of each constituency and the likely number of people that are eligible but not registered to vote as well as the population numbers in general.

Number of voters by electoral district, as of 1 January 2023: