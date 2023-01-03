Dozen of Cubans land in Cayman over holidays

Migrant vessel that arrived 30 December (photo from social media by George Ebanks)

(CNS): Four migrant vessels arrived in the Cayman Islands over the holidays, the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has reported. Another 48 men and women from Cuba landed on both Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman between Friday, 23 December and New Year’s Day on makeshift and precarious boats, bringing the number of migrants currently under the supervision of CBC to more than 400.

The first boat carrying 19 people arrived in Cayman Brac on Friday, 23 December, at about 10:00am. Five of the men chose to disembark but the rest stayed on the boat to continue their journey. However, a few hours later, those remaining on board chose to disembark when the vessel arrived in Grand Cayman.

A week later, on Friday, 30 December, two boats arrived in Grand Cayman at around 2pm, one in East End and one in North Side, carrying 16 migrants. Each vessel had six men and two women on board. Then at around 4pm on Sunday, 1 January, another boat came ashore in North Side with ten men and two women, who all disembarked.

The CBC said that all 48 people are being processed in accordance with established protocols.