Cop injured and suspect tasered during arrest

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from Bodden Town who was wanted for theft offences and outstanding warrants was arrested on Saturday night after police chased and tasered him. One police officer was injured during the pursuit, in which the man climbed onto a roof in Central George Town as he tried to evade the police. The man fled the scene after he was spotted on Martin Drive at around 2:45pm by officers on foot patrol, who pursued him on foot to McField Lane.

The man continued to resist efforts to detain him and threw objects at the officers. They then discharged a taser at the man but he continued his efforts to get away by climbing onto the roof of a nearby building. The Cayman Islands Fire Department arrived on the scene to help the officers in their attempts to negotiate the man’s safe descent from the roof, but he continued to behave in an aggressive manner towards the officers, the RCIPS reported.

Eventually, a member of the public was able to convince the man to come down. He was then arrested in relation to the outstanding warrants and drug offences. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The officer who received minor injuries attended the hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.