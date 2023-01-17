Cocaine traffickers dodge long prison terms

Interdiction on 21 Nov 2021 (Picture taken by RCIPS AOU)

(CNS): A combination of mitigating factors, admissions of guilt and help given to the police saw two local men convicted of trying to smuggle over 4.65 kilos of cocaine into the Cayman Islands dodge what could have been almost two decades behind bars for their part in the conspiracy. At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Jermaine Jevornie Myles was facing a potential 18 years in jail, which was reduced to seven years as a result of various circumstances.

Andre Carroll Woodman, who was looking at a possible 20-year term, was given just four and a half years because of assistance he gave to the authorities. At the request of his defence attorney, the sentencing of Alexander Adrian Ebanks the third man in the cocaine gang, was delayed for two weeks.

The men were apprehended in November 2021 after the canoe, with Myles and Ebanks on board, was spotted by the police helicopter and picked up by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard some 31 miles south of Grand Cayman. The drugs were found and seized during the search of the vessel. and Myles and Ebanks, both from Bodden Town, were arrested and charged. Woodman was arrested and charged at a later date following an investigation.

As she handed down her sentencing decision regarding, Myles, Justice Marline Carter noted that until now he had no criminal record and character references submitted on his behalf all suggested this was uncharacteristic. Offering advice to Myles the judge noted that actions have consequences. “If you are going to do something out of character, don’t make it the importation of hard drugs into Cayman,” she told him.

Myles, a father of three, also received a sentence of nine months for handling $21,000 of criminal cash and four years for the possession of a single round of ammunition that he said he had found, both of which will run concurrently.

Woodman, who played a significant role in arranging payment for the drugs, did have a criminal record and at the time of his arrest was on probation in relation to a drug possession conviction. But alongside his guilty pleas, his own personal mitigation, his conduct in prison and efforts at rehabilitation, the undisclosed help he gave led to his sentence being reduced to just four and a half years.

He, too, received a 13-month sentence for paying for the drugs, which will also run concurrently with his smuggling sentence.