Coastguard medevacs passenger from cruise ship

Marella Discovery 2

(CNS): A 65-year-old passenger on board the cruise ship Marella Discovery 2 who suffered a medical emergency on Sunday as the ship was en route to Jamaica was rescued by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG). The ship had contacted the CICG’s Operation and Rescue Command Centre when it was just over 150 nautical miles from Grand Cayman requesting assistance in transporting the man to the closest emergency medical facility for treatment.

The ORCC coordinated the response between the coastguard patrol boat Mark Luke and the cruise ship, which resulted in the patient and his wife being safely transferred from the ship at sea and taken to the Royal Walter Terminal in George Town.

The CICG was met by an ambulance which took them to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance.